Trump’s nomination for Peace Prize farce at risk, The ‘Bolton Effect’: From Breakthrough To Breakdown With North Korea

The ‘Bolton Effect’: From Breakthrough To Breakdown With North Korea

If President Trump is serious in his desire to seal an historic deal with North Korea then his employees are actively working against him. Based on National Security Advisor John Bolton’s bombastic CNN appearance over the weekend, the North Koreans have cancelled a high-level inter-Korea meeting scheduled for today and have suggested that the Trump/Kim summit scheduled for next month might be cancelled. Will warmongering Bolton trump Trump on Korea? Tune in to today’s Liberty Report:

Reprinted from The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity.

