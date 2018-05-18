UNICEF: 1,000 children injured by israeli gunfire in Gaza protests

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM – Over 1,000 children have been injured by Israeli forces in the besieged Gaza Strip during demonstrations since March 30, according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The UN body pointed out that some injuries had been severe and potentially life-altering, including amputations.

“Recent violence has exacerbated the already weak health system in the Gaza Strip, which is crumbling because of the severe power cuts and shortages of fuel, medicine and equipment,” UNICEF said in a statement.

“Medical facilities are buckling under the strain of additional casualties,” it further warned.

On Wednesday, UNICEF and its partners delivered two truck-loads of urgent medical supplies to the Gaza Strip for an estimated 70,000 people.