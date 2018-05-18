Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

(10 – 16 May 2018)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

Israeli forces continued to use appallingly lethal force against Palestinian peaceful protestors in the Gaza Strip.

In another bloody week, 46 Palestinian civilians, including 7 children and a wheelchair-bound man, were killed.

2024 Palestinian civilians, including 328 children, 74 women, 20 journalists and 5 paramedics, were wounded.

62 Palestinian civilians, including 5 children and 2 women, were wounded in the West Bank.

Israeli warplanes targeted an agricultural land in the northern Gaza Strip, and many border control checkpoints. However, no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces continued to open fire at the border areas in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces conducted 91 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 7 similar ones in Jerusalem

Israeli forces conducted 5 limited incursions into the Gaza Strip amidst shooting, wounding 3 civilians, including a woman,

123 civilians, including 13 children and 3 women, were arrested.

52 of them were arrested in Jerusalem.

The Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem

a Plot of land was confiscated in al-‘Issawiyah village

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

5 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were arrested at the military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (10 – 16 May 2018).

Shooting:

Israeli forces continued to use excessive lethal force against Palestinian civilians, who participated in peaceful demonstrations organized within the activities of the “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” in the Gaza Strip, which witnessed peaceful demonstrations along the eastern and northern Gaza Strip border area. On Monday, 14 May 2018, on the eve of the 70th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakbah, the Gaza Strip witnessed the activities of the Great March of Return early declared by the Supreme Authority of the Return, and ten thousands of Palestinian defenseless civilians participated, including women, young men, children and elderlies. On that day, the Israeli forces excessively and appallingly used lethal force against the peaceful protesters. As a result, dozens of Palestinian civilians were killed while hundreds were wounded; many of them sustained serious wounds, including a PCHR’s volunteer fieldworker. During the reporting period, the Israeli forces killed 46 Palestinian civilians, including 7 children and a wheelchair-bound man. Moreover, they wounded 2,024 Palestinian civilians, including 328 children, 74 women, 20 journalists and 5 paramedics; 135 of those wounded are in serious condition. In the West Bank, the Israeli forces wounded 62 Palestinian civilians, including 5 children, 2 women and 2 journalists, in separate incidents.

Investigations and Field Observations by PCHR’s Fieldworkers Confirm the Following:

The demonstrations have been entirely peaceful, and the fieldworkers have not witnessed any armed manifestations despite the state of outrage and fervor prevailing among the demonstrators who were hundreds of thousands.

An outstanding participation of women and children in the demonstrations.

The Israeli Forces unprecedentedly and heavily stationed along the border fence and inside the military sites surrounding the area along with intensive flight of the Israeli warplanes.

Tear gas canisters were intensively and unprecedentedly fired from the drones and by the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence or in the military sites. The tear gas has spared none, including PCHR’s staff that was in the field.

Ambulances, medical staff, and field clinics were deliberately and directly targeted and prevented from approaching those wounded in addition to causing injuries among them.

Journalists are directly targeted, causing injuries among them.

The Israeli fire deliberately targeted the upper part of the body, inflicting head and chest wounds. There are many of those wounded in critical condition; thus, the number of deaths is likely to increase.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 10 May 2018, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at the landfill, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, and at the Palestinian shepherds and farmers, east of al-Bureij. However, no casualties were reported.

On 11 May 2018, the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at 2 security checkpoints belonging to the Palestinian Armed Groups, east of the central Gaza Strip. On 12 and 13 May 2018, the Israeli forces also targeted 2 border control checkpoints, east of al-Maghazi.

On 14 May 2018, Israeli forces fired 2 artillery shells at a border control checkpoint belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (Hams Militayr Wing) in eastern Islamic Martyrs Cemetery in the northern Gaza Strip. They recurred the shelling on 16 May 2018. As a result, the checkpoint sustained severe damage, but no casualties were reported. The Israeli forces also targeted 2 border control checkpoints with artillery shells in eastern al-Bureij and al-Maghazi, east of the central Gaza Strip, and recurred the shelling at the same checkpoints on 16 May 2018.

On 16 May 2018, the Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at the agricultural lands adjacent to the border fence, east of al-Na’aymah Street, and east of al-Amal neighbourhood, east and northeast of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. However, neither damage nor casualties were reported.

As part of the airstrikes, on 12 May 2018, Israeli warplanes launched 5 missiles at the agricultural lands that are around 800 meters away from the western border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, northeast of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. However, no casualties were reported.

On 14 May 2018, the Israeli warplanes, only ten minutes apart, launched 6 missiles at Palestine military site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades, northeast of Um al-Naser Bedouin village in the northern Gaza Strip. They also launched a missile at Bader Military Site and another at al-Bahriyah Site near al-Baydar resort, south of Gaza City. They also targeted another site, southwest of Gaza City. However, in all the bombings, no causalities were reported, but the sites sustained severe damage.

On the same day, the Israeli forces flied a black drone carrying a plastic bottle filled with benzene and an explosive device fixed to the bottle. The drone then dropped it on the tents of the March of return and Breaking the Siege in Eastern Abu Safiyah Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, the car tires used during the protests burnt.

In the West Bank, on 10 May 2018, 6 protestors were wounded, including a 17-year-old child, when the Israeli forces moved into Nablus to guard hundreds of settlers who arrived via dozens of buses to Josef’s Tomb to perform religious rituals. Thus, dozens of Palestinian children and young men protested against them.

On 11 May 2018, 5 Palestinian civilians were wounded while participating in a sit-in in the Bab al-Rahmah Cemetery to remove parts of the fences lately established by the Israeli forces. During the sit-in, the Israeli forces supressed the participants using rubber bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. As a result, 3 civilians sustained sound bomb shrapnel wounds and 2 others sustained rubber bullet wounds.

In addition to the abovementioned injuries, During the reporting period, 51 other civilians, including 4 children, 2 women and 2 journalists, were wounded after the Israeli forces opened fire at them and fired tear gas canisters directly during peaceful protests and stone-throwing at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the entrances to the Palestinian communities in the West Bank. Those demonstrations came in the light of demonstrations organized by Palestinian civilians in protest at Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the Israeli forces’ ongoing settlement crimes, confiscation of Palestinian lands, and Israeli forces’ crimes against the peaceful demonstrations organized by the Palestinians along the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 91 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 7 similar ones into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 71 Palestinians, including 5 children, in the West Bank. Meanwhile, 52 civilians, including 8 children and 3 women, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs; a number of them were arrested during the peaceful protests in the City.

In the Gaza Strip, on 13 May 2018, Israeli forces moved 100 meters into eastern alBureij in the central Gaza Strip, to level lands adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

On 14 May 2018, Israeli forces conducted 3 incursions into east of Abu Reidah neighborhood, east of Khuza’ah, and east of ‘Abasan al-Jadidiah in eastern Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip; and eastern Abu Saifyah Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces leveled lands and repaired the barbed-wire fence amidst sporadic shooting. As a result, 3 civilians, including a woman, were wounded.

On 16 May 2018, the Israeli forces moved 100 meters into al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip. They leveled and combed lands in the area before redeploying along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Efforts to Create a Jewish Majority in East Jerusalem:

As part of the Israeli settlement expansion, house demolition notices and demolitions, on 10 May 2018, the Israeli authorities confiscated a plot of land in al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jeurasalem, under the pretext of using it for the public good. The plot of lands is 2 dunums and belongs to Mustafa Family. The Israeli municipality staffs closed the land and surrounded the land threatened to be confiscated with barbed wires so it would not be used by its owners. They pitched a banner written on which “Here will be established an education facility by Moria Company in favor of the neighborhood residents.”

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and property, on 13 May 2018, hundreds of settlers raided al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of East Jerusalem and performed mass prayers. They then sang and danced in circles and raised the Israeli flag amidst Israel forces’ attacking the Islamic Endowments “Awqaf” officers and tightening on the mosque. The Islamic Endowments Department said that 1,042 settlers raided al-Aqsa Mosque during the morning raids via al-Magharbah Gate while the Israeli forces, police and senior officers intensively deployed in the mosque yards. It should be noted that the Israeli alleged Temple Institutions called their supporters for wide participation in mass raids of the mosque in coincidence with the commutation of the city’s occupation according to the Hebrew calendar. In the afternoon, thousands of Israelis participated in the annual “Flag Dance March” amidst Israeli tightened security measures isolating Jerusalem’s Old City, several neighborhoods and streets to secure the March. The settlers made their way from West Jerusalem streets passing by Hebron Gate and New Gate and then to Jerusalem’s Old neighborhoods via the Damascus Gate until they reached the Western Wall “Buraq”. Groups of them marched towards the Herod’s Gate, Sultan Suleiman Street, and the Lions’ Gate passing via Silwan village until they reached the Western Wall “Buraq”., where the rituals and celebrations of “Jerusalem Unification Day” were held.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 10 May 2018

At approximately 02:00, Israeli soldiers moved into Maithaloun village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Obaidah Ibrahim Na’irat (21) and then arrested him. At approximately 04:30, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Basel al-Tamimi and then arrested his son Wa’ad (17).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohammed Motee’a Thawabtah (20), Mohanned Ahmed Mousa Taqatqa (20) and Ahmed Mahmoud Ismail Taqatqa (23).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aqaba village, north of Tubas. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed ‘Emad Abu ‘Arrah (22) and then arrested him. At approximately 04:00, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ein al-Sultan refugee camp, west of Jericho. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Ahmed ‘Ali Weshah (26).

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Jala and stationed in al-Sahel neighbourhood in the center of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Anas ‘Awadallah (27) and then arrested him.

At approximately 10:00, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire at the landfill area, east of Deir al-Balah near the border fence. The shooting sporadically continued for 20 minutes. As a result, the workers in the landfill and those who gather plastic left the area, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 10:20, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire at Palestinian farmers and shepherds, east of al-Buraij. As a result, they were forced to leave the area, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 23:40, Israeli forces moved into Nablus from many entrances and stationed in the eastern side to secure hundreds of Israeli settlers, including Ministers and senior Rabbis, who arrived via dozens of busses to the Joseph’s Tomb in order to perform their rituals and Talmudic prayers. Dozens of children and young men gathered, set fire to tires, put barricades to streets and threw stones at Israeli forces. The Israeli fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 6 protestors were wounded. A 17-year-old child was hit with a live bullet to the left hand while the 5 others were hit with rubber bullets.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (10) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin; ‘Alar, Saida, Nazelt ‘Essa, Nazlet Abu al-Nar and al-Nazlah al-Gharbiyah villages, north of Tulkarm; Dura, Ethna, Beit ‘Amrah and al-Majd villages in Hebron.

Friday, 11 May 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron and stationed in al-Tarbiqah neighbourhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Ehmeid Abu Maria (66) and then handed a summons to his son Feras (28) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested ‘Othman Samir Shalou (28), Samir Mahmoud Shabita (24) and Abdullah Mustafa Redwan (20).

At approximately 03:30, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at a watchtower belonging to Palestinian armed groups in the lands adjacent to the border fence, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:00, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire at a security watchtower belonging to Palestinian armed groups in the lands adjacent to the border fence, east of Gaza Valley (Juhor al-Deek), but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (9) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Kufor Ra’ia village, southwest of Jenin, Nazlet Abu al-Nar, al-Nazlah al-Gharbiyah, and al-Nazlah al-Wusta villages, north of Tulkarm; Dura, Yatta, al-Shuyoukh, Surif and Sa’ir villages in Hebron.

Saturday, 12 May 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and the arrested Ibrahim ‘Emad al-Qutob (33) from the Old city, and Anas Shawkat al-Khalil (28) from Street (15) in the city. At approximately 05:00, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Selat al-Thaher village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Hammam ‘Adel ‘Alaqmah (19) from Jenin refugee camp while he was visiting his relatives in the abovementioned village. At approximately 04:30, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Sheikh neighbourhood in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to al-Rajbi family and then arrested Mohammed (22) and Ya’qoub Mahmoud al-Rajbi (24).

At approximately 10:40, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire at a watchtower belonging to Palestinian armed groups in the lands adjacent to the border fence, east of al-Maghazi, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:10 and until 19:40, Israeli warplanes fired 5 missiles at agricultural lands, which are around 800 meters into the west of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Amal neighbourhood, northeast of Beit Hanoun. However, no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (9) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Tulkarm, Shuweikah Suburb and Bal’a village, northeast of the city; Noor Shams refugee camp and Ramin villages, east of the city, ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; Dura, Ethna and Sa’ir villages in Hebron.

Sunday, 13 May 2018:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Zeta Jama’in village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yazid Osama Yusuf Nasser (20) and then arrested him. At approximately 04:00, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Ahmed Adam Badwan (20) and Saif Hesham ‘Edwan (25).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Deir al-Hatab village, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdullah Abdul Hafith Dahoud ‘Oudah (36) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Asakrah village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Yazan Khalid al-‘Asakrah (19) and Ahmed Khalaf ‘Asakrah (17).

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Am’ari refugee camp, south of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 4civilians namely Baha’a Jamal Jaber (25), Jihad Abdullah Abu al-‘Arif (24), Mohammed Jamal al-Ashqar (20) and Jamal Mahmoud Jaber (55).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Rema village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud ‘Emad al-Remawi (20) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nash’at Anwar Hamed (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 05:00, Israeli forces moved into Dura al-Qare’a village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Basel Osama Qasem (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli forces accompanied with 5 military vehicles moved about 100 meters into the east of al-Buraij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. they leveled lands adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The incursion continued for 3 hours and then the Israeli forces redeployed behind the border fence.

Around the same time, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at a military watchtower belonging to Palestinian armed groups in the lands adjacent to the border fence, east of al-Maghazi. However, no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura and Kharsa villages in Hebron, Baqah Eastern village, north of Tulkarm.

Monday, 14 May 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohammed Ja’far Khuweirah (22), ‘Ala’a Ahmed Hmedan (24) and Mohammed Kayed al-Nuri (20). At approximately 05:00, the Israeli forces withdrew from the city.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asker Old refugee camp, northeast of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Ahmed Ibrahim Abu Salem (20).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Maithaloun village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Kefah No’man Abdullah Na’erat (27) and then arrested him. At approximately 04:30, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village.

Around the same time, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military vehicles moved into Abu Ridah neighborhood, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis. They leveled the lands and put a barbed wire about 50 meters away from the main border fence near the demonstration camp established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, east of the abovementioned neighborhood. The Israeli forces also surrounded it with sand barriers and put some camps about 400 meters away from the border fence.

Around the same time, another Israeli forces moved into ‘Abasan al-Jadidah village, east of Khan Yunis adjacent to the demonstration encampment, established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, 350 meters away from the border fence. They put a barbed wire fence about 50 meters away from the border fence amidst opening fire. As a result, 3 civilians, including a woman, were wounded. After 4 hours, they redeployed behind the border fence, which witnessed an intensive spreading of the Israeli forces and their vehicles, tanks and bulldozers in addition to water pumps and snipers, who deployed at and behind hills and sand barriers, particularly adjacent to the 3 encampments of the March of Returm, east of Khan Yunis.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Maithaloun village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Kefah No’aman Abdullah Na’irat (27) and then arrested him. At approximately 04:30, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Noor Abdul Fattah al-Qawasmeh (24) and Mohammed Mahmoud Fnounah (55).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm and stationed on al-Saf street in the center of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Younis ‘Ali Abu Hanak (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:45, Israeli focus accompanied with 2 tanks and 2 bulldozers moved about 50 meters into the east of Abu Safiyah Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. they leveled lands that were leveled before amidst sporadically opening fire. As a result, civilians who were in the demonstration camps, 80 meters away from the incursion area. The shelling caused severe material damage, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 05:15, Israeli forces flew a black drone carrying a bottle filled with Benzen with an explosive device fixed to bottle. They threw the bottle at the March of Return encampments that were established about 800 meters into the west of the border fence, east of Abu Safiyah hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, some of the cars’ tires that were used during the clashes were burnt. The civilians were able to extinguish the fire and no casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:10, Israeli forces fired 2 artillery shells at a military watchtower belonging to al-Qassam brigade (the Military Armed Wing of Hamas Movement), east of al-Shuhada’a Islamic Cemetery in the northern Gaza Strip. The watchtower is about 300 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The shelling caused severe material damage to the watchtower, but o casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:25, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at Palestine site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (Military Armed Wing of Hamas Movement). The site is established into the northeast of Um El-Naser (Bedouin) village in the northern Gaza Strip.

At approximately 15:35, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at the same site. As a result, the site sustained severe material damage, but no casualties were reported. The huge explosion that rocked the area in the northern Gaza Strip caused fear to civilians whose houses are near the site, particularly women and children.

At approximately 16:40, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel fired 3 artillery shells at a watchtower belonging to Palestinian armed groups in the lands adjacent to the border fence, east of al-Buraij. The shelling caused material damage to the site, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 17:30, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at Bader military site and Bahriyah site near al-Baidar Resort, south of Gaza City. However, no casualties were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli warplanes launched a site belonging to Palestinian armed groups, southwest of Gaza City. The airstrike caused severe damage to the site, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:15, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel fired 3 missiles at a watchtower belonging to Palestinian armed groups in the lands adjacent to the border fence, east of al-Maghazi. The shelling caused severe damage to the site, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Jaba’a village, south of Jenin; Beit Awla and Bani Na’im villages in Hebron.

Tuesday,15 May 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asirah northern village, north of Nablus. They then raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Abi Hasan Hamadnah (33), ‘Ala’a Awad al-Shouli (31) and Ahmed Abdul Hadi Hmadnah (38).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Salem village, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Nasouh Eshtiyah (22) and then arrested him. At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces withdrew from the village.

Around the same time, Israeli infantry units raided and searched a house belonging to Fawzi Abdul Mo’ti al-Fakhuri in Gheith neighborhood, east of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City, and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:15, Israeli forces moved into al-Yamoun village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Ahmed ‘Ali Khamaisah (43).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mo’atasem Khalil Abu Surour (26) and ‘Ali Abu Surour (24).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Madama village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Asadullah Wjih Kamel Qet and then arrested him. At approximately 04:00, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qaryout village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jihad Salah Eden al-Boum (41) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Abu Katilah neighborhood in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Rami jihad ‘Ouda al-Khatib (34) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Halhoul, north of Hebron and stationed in Zuyoud neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yazid Yusuf abdul Karim Zama’rah (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:15, Israeli forces moved into al-Laban eastern village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ja’far Ahmed Faleh Dababsah (34) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Talouzah village, north of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ashraf Zaher Mohammed ‘Ouweis (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Saqer Hasan ‘Asidah (29) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’a village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Saqer Samih Jebril (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:15, Israeli forces moved into Selah al-Harethiyah village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Hatem abdul Qader Barghouth (20), a student at the Arab American University.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aqraba village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Amjad Mohammed Yusuf Deriyah (49) and the arrested him. Following this, the Israeli forces raided and searched a hose belonging to Jihad Fathallah Yusuf Bani Maniyah. They confiscated NIS 9500, JD 1600 and 1,100 dollars and handed him a paper of the list of the confiscated things. It should be noted that Maniyah works as Emam at al-Hesn Mosque in al-Koroum area, north of the abovementioned

At approximately 16:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Rami Mohammed Thawbtah (20) and ‘Ala’a Mohammed Taqatqa (22).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Ummer, al-Shuyoukh, al-Mawreq villages in Hebron; and Barqin village west of Salfit..

Wednesday, 16 May 2018

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Beir al-Basha village, south of Jenin. They then raided and searched several houses and then arrested Rakan Dawoud Mahmoud Ghawadrah (27) and Shadi ‘Ali Mahmoud Ghawadrah (25).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Shuyoukh al-‘Arab village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched 3 houses belonging to Mohammed Yusuf Jenjarah (16), Abdul Razeq Mohammed Abu Sal (16) and Iyad Ismail ‘Eid (19).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Arqah village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched houses and then arrested ‘Alaa Tawfiq Mostafa Yahiya (23).

At approximately 02:15, Israeli forces moved into Madama village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of and then arrested Mohammed ‘Essa Nassar (22), Rashid Ramez Nassar (16) and Ra’ad Mo’atasem Zeyadah (24).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Jericho. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested ‘Ali Abdul Karim Abu Zenah (22) and Fadi Mohammed Jahalin (24).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Betin village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Hashem Hammad (20) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mo’men Yahiyah Zaid (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:45, Israeli forces moved into al-Moghir village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of house and then arrested Yahiyah Bader Abu ‘Alia’a (24) and ‘Essam Ahmed Abu ‘Alia’a (21).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Burin village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Walid Mursi ‘Eid (27).

At approximately 05:00, Israeli forces moved into Qarawet Bani Zaid village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a hose belonging to Sa’oud Nasser ‘Arar (25) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Kufor Ne’ma village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Oseid ‘Abedeen Abu ‘Oudai (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military vehicles and bulldozers moved about 100 meters from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel into al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. They leveled and combed the area and redeployed along the border fence at approximately 09:00 on the same day.

At approximately 15:50, Israeli forces opened fire at the border area, east of al-Shuhada’a Islamic Cemetery in the northern Gaza strip. Following this, they fired an artillery shell at a watchtower belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (the Military Armed wing of Hamas Movement), which is around 300 meters into the south of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The shelling caused severe material damage to the site, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:00, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Na’aimah street, east of al-Amal neighborhood, northeast of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian agricultural lands adjacent to the border fence. As a result, the farmers whose lands adjacent to the area were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:20, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel fired artillery shells at 2 military watchtowers belonging to Palestinian armed groups in the lands adjacent to the border fence, east of al-Buraij and al-Maghazi. The shelling caused material damage to the sites, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron; Deir Samet and Howarah villages, south of Nablus.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Continuing the demonstrations in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it, Palestinian civilians organized protests against the decision throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip. They further organized peaceful demonstrations where ten thousands of civilians participated, for the seventh Friday on a row, in commemoration of the 42nd Anniversary of the Land Day in the Gaza Strip. The demonstrations were called as “The Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege.” The demonstrations were as follows during the reporting period:

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 17:15 on Thursday, 10 May 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians assembled in eastern al-Shokah village, east of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip within the demonstrations of the Return and Breaking the Siege March. The demonstrators burned tires while a number of them approached the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel so the Israeli soldiers opened fire at them. As a result, a 27-year-old civilian was hit with a bullet to the right leg and then transferred to Abu Yousif al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah City, where doctors described his injury as moderate.

At approximately 08:00 on Friday, 11 May 2018, thousands of civilians swarmed to the Return encampments established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege; east of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, for the seventh consecutive Friday called as: “Preparation Friday” when tens of thousands participated. The demonstrations’ organizers hanged posters of those killed in the March of Return demonstrations and prisoners in the Israeli jails. They also raised flags, chanted slogans and national songs, set fire to tires and flew huge number of kites. Although the demonstrations were as always fully peaceful, the Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel deliberately and randomly fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. The clashes continued until the afternoon; As a result, 80 civilians, including 9 children, 2 women and 2 journalists, were wounded. Sixty one of them were hit with live bullets, (1) civilian was hit with a rubber bullet and 18 were directly hit with a tear gas canisters. Three of them were seriously injured. The two journalists wounded were identified as: Photojournalist Mo’atasem Ahmed Ibrahim Daloul (40) was hit with a bullet to the back. Diaa’ Fayez Shokri Abu ‘Oan (27) sustained shrapnel wounds to the shoulder, hand and knee.



On Friday morning, hundreds of civilians started swarming into the demonstration yard in the Return encampment established by the Supreme National Authority for the Return and Breaking the Siege March in eastern Khuza’ah village in eastern Khan Younis surrounded by the border fence from the northern and eastern side ranging between 250-500 meters and performed the Friday prayer there. At approximately 13:30, the number of participants gradually increased, reaching a peak at approximately 16:00, in the five demonstration areas, and they were estimated at thousands. They deployed inside and outside the encampment yards, raising flags, and chanting slogans and national songs in addition to flying kites, while hundreds of them, including children and women, approached the border fence, set fire to tires and attempted to throw stones at the Israeli forces. Observations by PCHR’s fieldworkers showed that Dozens of Israeli Forces’ snipers continued to position on the hills, behind the sand barriers and in military jeeps along the border fence opposite to the Return encampments and selectively and deliberately opened fire at the demonstrators in addition to firing randomly and heavily tear gas canisters at the whole area. The number of youth gatherings near the border fence augmented to reach dozens who set fire to tires and attempted to throw stones at the Israeli forces in eastern Khuza’ah. The Israeli forces widely fired bursts of tear gas canisters, targeting the center of the demonstrations and near the demonstrators along the border fence. As a result, dozens suffered tear gas inhalation; including PCHR’s fieldworker and volunteer fieldworkers who were documenting the events. Moreover, the direct targeting with tear gas canisters significantly increased as 86 injuries were reported. Moreover, these gases caused breath difficulties and seizures among civilians, and many of them were transferred to hospitals. According to the field observations as well, the demonstrations were as always fully peaceful, and PCHR’s fieldworkers did not witness any armed manifestations or armed persons even dressed in civilian clothes among the demonstrators, who were thousands of elderlies, women, children and entire families, demonstrating near the border fence and raising flags, chanting slogans and national songs, flying kites and burning tires.

The Israeli fire continued until 20:00 according to PCHR’s fieldworkers in the 5 areas. As a result, Jaber Salem ‘Abdullah Abu Mustafa (39), from Khan Younis, was killed after being hit with a bullet to the chest at approximately 16:28 when he was around 100 meters away from the border fence, north of the Return encampment. His death was declared upon arrival at the Gaza European Hospital. Moreover, 117 civilians were wounded, including 11 children, 3 women, 4 journalists, and a paramedic. Thirty-one civilians were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 86 civilians were directly hit with tear gas canisters. All those wounded were taken to field hospitals and clinics in the refugee camp and then referred to Naser, Gaza European and Algerian hospitals. Four of those wounded suffer serious wounds.

At approximately 13:30, demonstrators started swarming to the encampments established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, 350 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. A number of children and young men approached the border fence, set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The soldiers sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors and the Return March encampments. The clashes continued until the evening. As a result, 31 civilians, including 6 children were wounded. Twenty-nine of them were hit with live bullets and 2 civilians were directly hit with tear gas canisters to their bodies. The wounded civilians were transferred to al-Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah via PRCS ambulances and doctors described the injuries of 2 of them as serious while injuries of the others ranged between minor and moderate. The Israeli soldiers also targeted with tear gas canisters the place where the ambulances were parked on Jakar Street which is 300 meters away from the border fence. As a result, a number of paramedics and participants suffered tear gas inhalation.

Around the same time, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Abu Safiyah Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at hundreds of civilians who were there participating in the seventh Friday of the Return and Breaking Siege March demonstrations upon a call by the Supreme National Authority under the title of “Preparation Friday” The demonstrators burned tires and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed behind the sand barriers. The clashes which continued until 20:00 resulted in the injury of 60 civilians, including 10 children and 3 women. Forty-six of them were hit with live bullets and the other 14 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. Those wounded were taken by ambulances of the PRCS, military medical services, Union of Health Work Committees and Ministry of Health to the Indonesian Hospital, al-Awda Hospital and Kamal ‘Adwan Hospital. Doctors there classified the injuries of 6 of them as serious.

At approximately 15:00, thousands of civilians, including women, children and elderlies with entire families swarmed to the Return camp established by Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, around 300 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israeli. The demonstrators raised flags, chanted national slogans as some of them approached the border fence. They also set fire to tires, flew kites and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers then fired live bullets and tear gas canisters. The clashes, which continued until 20:00, resulted in the injury of 49 civilians, including 8 children and a journalist. Forty-two of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel, 1 with a rubber bullet and 6 were directly hit with tear gas canisters, including a journalist Hisham Mohammed Fakhri al-Nawajhah (21). Moreover, the soldiers targeted with 2 tear gas canisters an ambulance of the Military Medical Services with a bullet and another belonging to the Civil Defense. The etar gas canister penetrated the window and 4 paramedics suffered gas inhalation. The wounded were taken to the field clinic in the camp and then referred to Abu Yusuf al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah and Gaza European Hospital in Khan Yunis. Doctors classified 7 civilians’ injuries as serious.

At approximately 11:30 on Saturday, 12 May 2018, the Israeli forces stationed along the border fence behind a sand barrier which is around 50 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Abu Safiyah Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip opened fire at dozens of civilians who were around 100-200 meters away from the western side of the border fence setting fire to tires and throwing stones at the Israeli soldiers. As a result, 2 civilians were wounded and their condition is moderate.

At approximately 13:30 Saturday, 12 May 2018, dozens of protestors started swarming to the Return camps established in eastern al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, to participate in the March of Return activities. Dozens of young men and children gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel as number of them approached the barbed wire fence. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. The clashes continued until the evening. As a result, an 11-year-old child from al-Buraij was hit with a tear gas canister to the hand and doctors classified his injury as minor.

At approximately 16:30, on Sunday, 13 May 2018, Israeli forces stationed behind a sand barrier, 50 meters away from the eastern side of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Abu Safiya Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at dozens of civilians who were around 100-200 meters away from the western side of the border fence setting fire to tires and throwing stones at the Israeli soldiers. As a result, 3 civilians were wounded and their condition is moderate.

At approximately 18:00 on the same Sunday, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in eastern side of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, to participate in the “The Great March of Return” activities. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. He soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 4 civilians were wounded, including Suleiman Mohammed al-Sersek (7) who was hit with a live bullet to the right shoulder.

On Monday morning, 14 May 2018, hundred thousands of Palestinian civilians, including elderlies, women and children, headed to border fence area with Israel in the eastern and northern Gaza Strip, upon a call by the Supreme National Authority of the Return and Breaking Siege March. Many demonstrators approached the border fence and were only few meters away from Israeli soldiers, chanted slogans and national songs condemning Israel and the closure imposed on the Gaza Strip, in addition to flying kites and burning tires. The Israeli soldiers stationed in military jeeps and sites along the border fence and Israeli drones heavily and continuously fired live and rubber bullets, tear gas canisters and artillery shells at the whole area and not only at those approaching the fence. Distribution of Injuries according to the governorates is as follows:

Northern Gaza Strip: (4) civilians killed, including a child and 276 others, including 50 children and 10 women, were wounded. Those killed were identified as:

Mos’ab Yousef Ibrahim Abu Lilah (28), from al-Shaiekh Redwan neighborhood, was hit with live bullet shrapnel to the back and settled below heart, which caused bleeding; Mohamed Ashraf Moahmed Abu Sitah (25), from Beit Hanoun, was hit with a live bullet to the chest; Mohamed Hussni al-Najjar (33), from Jabalia, was hit with a live bullet to the chest; and Sa’di Sa’ied Fahmi Abu Salah (16), from Beit Hanoun, was hit with a live bullet to the abdomen.

Gaza City: 10 civilians killed, and 650 others, including 125 children, 21 women, 7 journalists and 2 paramedics, were wounded. Twenty of them were seriously injured, including Yasser Fathi Qdaih (34), a journalist at Palestine Newspaper, who was hit with a live bullet to the abdomen. Those killed were identified as:

‘Alaa Anwar Ahmed al-Khateeb (27) from al-Sheja’eyah neighborhood was hit with a live bullet to the head; Ahmed Majed Qasem ‘Atallah (27) from al-Yarmouk neighborhood was hit with a live bullet to the right foot; Zaied Mohamed Hasan Omar ( al-‘Amareen), 22, from al-Zaytoun neighborhood was hit with a live bullet to the chest; Ahmed Zuhair Hamed al-Shawa (23) from al-Shawa Square was hit with a live bullet to the chest; Taher Ahmed Madi (25) from al-Shati’a was hit with a live bullet to the neck; Fadel Mohamed ‘Atah al-Habashi (27) from al-Nasser neighborhood was hit with a live bullet to the neck; Samer Nael ‘Awni al-Shawa (22) from al-Daraj neighborhood was hit with a live bullet to the abdomen; Mahmoud Wa’el Mahmoud Jundiyia (19) from al-Sheja’eya neighborhood was hit with a live bullet to the chest; Yazan Ibrahim Mohamed al-Tobasi (23) from al-Nasser neighborhood was hit with a live bullet to the chest; ‘Emad Mohamed Khalil al-Naffar (24) was hit with live bullet shrapnel to the left shoulder, neck and back; and

Central Gaza Strip: (8) civilians, including 3 children, were killed and 300 others were wounded, including 56 children, 22 women a journalist and a praramdic. Fifteen of them were seriously injured. Those killed were identified as:

Wissal ‘Ezzat al-Sheikh Khalil (14) from al-Maghazi was hit with a bullet to the head; Mahmoud Yehia ‘Abdul Wahhab Hussein (24) from al-Bureij was hit with a bullet to the abdomen; Ahmed ‘Abdullah ‘Abdullah al-‘Adeini (37) from Deir al-Balah was hit with a bullet to the abdomen; Mukhtar Kamel Salem Abu Khammash (23) from Deir al-Balah was hit with a bullet to the chest; Mohammed Samir Mohammed Idweidar (29) from al-Nussairat was hit with a bullet to the abdomen; ‘Ezz al-Deen Mousa Mohammed al-Sammak (14) from al-Bureij was hit with a bullet to the abdomen; ‘Abdul Rahman Sami ‘Aqel Abu Matter (18) from al-Nussairat was hit with a bullet to the head; and Talal ‘Adel Ibrahim Matter (16) was hit with a live bullet to the head.

Khan Younis: (16) civilians were killed, including a child and a person whose legs were amputated in a previous bombing. Moreover, 287 civilians, including 31 children, 11 women and 3 journalists were wounded. Two hundred and forty five of them were hit with live bullets and 42 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. Thirty of them were seriously injured. Among the injured was Mahmoud Ahmed Abdul Ra’ouf Abdul Ghafour (32) a volunteer researcher at PCHR from Khan Yunis was hit at approximately 12:45 with a live bullet that penetrated the upper side of right shoulder to the left side of the back. He was transferred to Nasser Hospital as his injury was serious and then his medical condition was settled. Mahmoud was wounded while he was at around 150 meters away from the border fence to take photos and document the injury of a group of wounded civilians near the demonstration yard in ‘Abassan al-Kabrah in which he has been since 10:00.

Those killed were identified as:

Anas Hamdan Salem Qudeih (21) from ‘Abasan al-Kabirah was hit with a bullet to the chest; ‘Obaydah Salem ‘Abed Raboh Farhanah (30) from Bani Suheilah was hit with a bullet to the chest; Belal Ahmed Saleh Abu Daqqah (26) from ‘Abasan al-Kabirah was hit with a bullet to the head; Jihad Mufeed ‘Abdul Men’em al-Farra (30) from al-Qararah was hit with a bullet to the chest; Fadi Hassan Salman Abu Selmi (Abu Salah) (30) from ‘Abasan al-Kabirah was hit with a bullet to the chest; ‘Ezz al-Deen Nehro Salman al-‘Aweiti (24) from Ma’en was hit with a bullet to the head; ‘Abdul Salam Yousif ‘Abdul Rahman ‘Abdulah Wahab (39) from al-Satar al-Gharbi was hit with a bullet to the head; Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim Hamdan (28) from al-Amal neighborhood was hit with a bullet to the chest; Ahmed ‘Adel Mousa al-Sha’er (16) from Qayzan al-Najjar was hit with a bullet to the chest; Mahmoud Rabah ‘Alian Abu Mo’amar (28) from Ma’en was hit with a bullet to the head; Kamel jihad Kamel Muhanna (20) from al-Qararah was hit with a bullet to the head; Mahmoud Saber Hamad Abu T’eimah (20) from ‘Abasan was hit with a bullet to the head; Mohammed Hasan Musatafa al-‘Abadlah (25) from al-Qararah was hit with a bullet to the chest; Ahmed Salem ‘Alian al-Jorf (24) from ‘Abasan al-Jadidah was hit with a bullet to the pelvis; Mohamed ‘Abdel Rahman ‘Ali Meqdad (28) from ‘Abasan al-Kabirah was hit with a bullet to the head; and Mahmoud Suleiman Ibrahim ‘Aqel (33) from ‘Abasan al-Kabirah was hit with 2 bullets to the right knee and left thigh.

Rafah City: (4) civilians killed and 110 others were wounded, including 14 children, a woman and journalist Farhan Hashem Abu Hadayed (26) who was hit with a live bullet to the left leg. Sixteen of them were seriously injured. The Israeli soldiers also fired 2 tear gas canisters at the front glass of an ambulance belonging to the Civil Defense. Those killed were identified as :

Mo’atasem Fawzi Abu Louli (20) was hit with a bullet that shattered his head; Mohammed Mahmoud ‘Abdel Mo’ati ‘Abdel ‘Aal (39) was hit with a bullet to the chest; Ahmed Fawzi Kamel al-Tatar (28) was hit with a bullet to the shoulder and back; and ‘Ali Mohammed Ahmed Khafajah (21) was hit with a bullet to the head.

At approximately 15:00 on Tuesday, 16 May 2018, dozens of protestors swarmed to the Return encampments established in eastern al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip to participate in the demonstrations. Dozens of young men and children gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. A number of them approached the barbed wire fence and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. The clashes continued until the evening. As a result, 2 civilians, including a child, were killed and 18 others, including 2 children, were wounded with live bullets and doctors classified the injury of one of them as serious. Those killed were identified as:

Nasser Ahmed Mahmoud Ghurab (52) from al-Nuseirat was hit with a live bullet to the chest while he was in front of the camps, 600 meters away from the border fence. Bilal Bdair Husein al-Ashram (17) from Deir al-Balah was hit with 2 live bullets to the chest and right leg.

Around the same time, hundreds of civilians, including women and children and entire families swarmed to the March of Return camps, east of Khuza’a village, east of Khan Yunis. A number of civilians made their way to the north and northeast of the camp. They set fire to tires, chanted slogans, raised flags and some of them attempted to approach the border fence. Israeli forces stationed behind hills and sand barriers and in military vehicles along the border fence, sporadically opened fire and fired tear gas canisters for 4 hours. As a result, 7 civilians, including a female paramedic and 3 journalists, were wounded. The volunteer paramedic, who works at al-Tawba Charity Society, was hit with a tear gas canister to the head fired by a drone. Moreover, journalists were directly hit with tear gas canisters to the head and limbs.

At approximately 03:30 on the same Tuesday, Israeli forces stationed behind a sand barrier, 50 meters into the east of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Abu Safiyah Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at dozens of civilians who were at distances ranging between 100 to 200 meters into the west of the abovementioned border fence. The protestors set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers. As a result, 7 civilians, including a child, were hit with live bullets.

At approximately 16:00 on Tuesday, hundreds of Palestinian civilians gathered in the March of Return camps, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip to participate in “The Great March of Return and Breaking Siege” activities. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The soldiers sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters from a drone. As a result, 11 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded. Nine civilians were hit with live bullets and its shrapnel and 2 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. An ambulance also sustained damage.

At approximately 16:30 on the same Tuesday, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered into the east of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City to participate in “The Great March of Return and Breaking Siege” activities. The protestors threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 3 civilians were wounded in addition to an ambulance belonging to the Ministry of Health.

At approximately 15:30 on Wednesday, 16 May 2018, a number of Palestinian young men and children gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip to participate in the March of Return activities. A number of them threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence. The Israeli soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 49-year-old civilian from al-Buraij was hit to the lower limbs while he was in the Return encampment area.

At approximately 17:00, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence with Israel, east and northeast of the Return encampment, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, sporadically fired live bullet and tear gas canisters for 2 hours at a group of civilians who were in the vicinity of the camp. Some of the civilians attempted to approach the border fence. As a result, 2 civilians, including a child, were wounded. They were transferred to Gaza European Hospital and doctors classified their injuries as moderate. The Israeli forces also fired several tear gas canisters at the center of the camp in coincidence with the participation of hundreds of civilians, including women and children, in memorial service of those killed by Israeli forces in the March of Return activities last Friday. As a result, most of them suffered tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 18:00 on the same Wednesday, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered into the east of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, to participate in “The Great March of Return and Breaking Siege” activities. The protestors threw stones at Israeli soldiers sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a civilian was hit with a live bullet to the right shoulder.

West Bank:

Following the Friday prayer on 11 May 2018, dozens of Palestinian children young men gathered at the northern entrance to al-Birah. They threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers stationed at “al-Mahkamah” checkpoint established near “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. The Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian form al-Birah was hit with a live bullet to the foot.

At approximately 18:30 on the same Friday, a number of youngsters and young men gathered at the main entrance to ‘Aqabet Jaber refugee camp, south of Jericho. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed near the abovementioned entrance. The soldiers immediately fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 21-yearold civilian was hit with a live bullet to the abdomen. He was transferred to Jericho Governmental Hospital and doctors classified his injury as moderate.

On Monday morning, 14 May 2018, Palestinian civilians organized a peaceful demonstration from Bab Zeqaq area in the center of Bethlehem and then headed to military checkpoint (300), north of the city. Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated metal bullet and tear gas canisters at the protestors, who chanted slogans demanding the right to return. As a result, 7 civilians were hit with rubber bullets.

At approximately 11:30, dozens of Palestinian children and young men gathered at the main entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed near a military watchtower stationed there. The Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 17-year-old civilian from Deir Netham village was hit with a live bullet to the right foot.

At approximately 12:00, Palestinians organized a protest from Yasser Arafat Square in the center of Ramallah and then headed to Qalandiya military checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jerusalem. The protestors set fire to tires and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at the abovementioned checkpoint. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. They also chased the protestors to the outskirts of Qalandiya refugee camp. As a result, 9 civilians were hit with rubber bullets.

At approximately 14:00, dozens of youngsters and young men protested at the main entrance to ‘Aqaba refugee camp, south of Jericho, where an Israeli military watchtower is established. The protestors threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 2 civilians were hit with rubber bullets.

At approximately 14:30 on the same Monday, a group of Palestinian civilians moved from Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, to the eastern entrance to the village, which has been closed for 15 years in favor of the entrance to “Kedumim” settlement established on the village lands. The protestors chanted national slogans demanding end of occupation, condemning the U.S President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital Israel and condemning the Israeli forces’ crimes against Palestinian protestors along the eastern border of the Gaza Strip within “The Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” activities. The protestors set fire to tires, threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 14-year-old civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to the left lag.

Note: peaceful demonstrations were organized on Monday, 14 May 2018 in the vicinity of “Jishuri” Factories, west of Tulkarm; at the annexation wall gate No. (254) established on Zeta village lands, north of the city; the southern checkpoint to Qalqiliya; and “Eyal” crossing at the northern entrance of the city; the entrance to Beit ‘Azzoun village, east of the city; Howarah checkpoint at the southern entrance to Nablus; Beta and al-Laban Eastern village, south of the city; Taqou’a village, east of Bethlehem. The clashes between the protestors and the Israeli forces in the abovementioned places resulted in dozens of protestors suffering tear gas inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.

At approximately 12:00 on Tuesday, 15 May 2018, a number of civilians gathered at the entrance to al-Laban Eastern village, branching from Ramallah-Nablus Street. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli vehicles that were at the abovementioned entrance. The Israeli forces fired live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them to disperse them and then chased them. They arrested Mohammed Abdul Nasser Taiseer Nubani (18) and Kamal ‘Edwan Khader ‘Ouwais (18). A 23-year-old civilian was also hit with a live bullet to the foot. He was transferred to Yasser Arafat Hospital in Salfit to receive medical treatment.

Around the same time, national factions and organizations in Bethlehem organized a mass demonstration on the 70th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakbah and condemning Israeli crimes in the Gaza Strip and against inauguration of the U.S embassy in occupied Jerusalem. They moved from Bab Zeqaq intersection in the city and passed by Jerusalem-Hebron Street and arrived at the vicinity of Bilal Bin Rabah Mosque (Rachel’s Tomb), where the clashes erupted with the Israeli forces. The participants raised Palestinian flags and black flags and banners confirming the right to return. The Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors and chased them. The soldiers then arrested Yasameen Ayman Kan’an (16). As a result, 8 civilians, including 2 women, were wounded, in addition to journalist Mousa al-Sha’er who was hit with a rubber bullet. A number of journalists said to PCHR’s fieldworkers that the Israeli soldiers intended to attack them while they were gathering near the clashes area, as an officer in the Civil Administration known as ” ‘Anan” checked the journalists’ ID cards while they were on duty claiming he wanted to make sure of their identities.

At approximately 13:30 on Tuesday, a group of Palestinian civilians organized a protest from al-Shuhada’a intersection in the center of Nablus and then headed to Howarah checkpoint at the southern entrance to the city, condemning the Israeli forces crimes in the Return encampments in the Gaza Strip, and relocation of the U.S embassy to occupied Jerusalem. The participants raised the Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against Israel and America. They then set fire to tires on the main street and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind cement cubes. The Israeli forces immediately fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 7 civilians, including 2 children and a photo journalist of An-Najah NBC. Moreover, a protestor’s hand was burnt because he fell on a tire on fire while the Israeli forces were chasing him and a child’s hand was broken after he fell on the ground because the Israeli forces were chasing him. The wounded journalist was identified as ‘Omeir Jamal Lutfi Estiyah (24) from Nablus who was hit with a rubber bullet to the left leg.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested at the northern entrance to al-Birah to commemorate the Palestinian Nakbah, condemn moving the U.S embassy to occupied Jerusalem and condemn the Israeli forces crimes in the Gaza Strip. The protestors set fire to tires and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli forces. The soldiers stationed at “al-Mahkamah” checkpoint established near “Beit Eil” settlement fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. as a result, 16 civilians were wounded. Fifteen of them were hit rubber bullets and one of them was hit in his eye, while a 19-year-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the abdomen. Doctors classified his injury as serious.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

Note : PCHR apologizes for publishing the table of Movement at Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing for the reporting period as the competent authorities at the crossing has not so far prepared it.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Hebron: Israeli forces established (21) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 10 May 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Ummer and al-Dahiryia villages and at the western entrance to Hebron.

On Friday, 11 May 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Beit Ola village and at the entrance to al-Fawar Refugee Camp.

On Saturday, 12 May 2018, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to al-Shayyoukh and Sa’ir villages, at the northern entrance to Hebron, and at the southern entrance to Hebron.

On Sunday, 13 May 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit ‘Awaa and Jalajel villages and at the southern entrance to Halhoul village.

On Monday, 14 May 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to al-Dahiriyia and Samou’a villages.

On Tuesday, 15 May 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Dura, Halhoul and al-Dahiriyia villages.

On Wednesday, 16 May 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Ummer, al-Shayyoukh, al-Majd, and Abu al-‘Asjah villages.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (8) checkpoints all over the city.

On Saturday, 12 May 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to ‘Azoun and ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb villages, east of Qalqiliyia; and between Kafur Thulth and ‘Azoun villages, northeast of the city.

At approximately 15:00 on Sunday, 13 May 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, east of Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 17:00, a similar checkpoint was established at the eastern entrance to the city.

On Monday, 14 May 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyi; at the entrance to Heblah village, south of the city; and at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of the city.

Salfit:

At approximately 13:30 on Sunday, 13 May 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint under ‘Askaka village’s bridge. At approximately 18:30, the Israeli forces re-established the abovementioned checkpoint in the same area.

At approximately 00:15 on Monday, 14 May 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint between Dir Balout and Rafat villages, west of the city.

At approximately 23:30 on Monday, 14 May 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint between Burqeen and Qarawet Bani Zaid villages, west of Salfit.

Nablus:

At approximately 18:30 on Friday, 11 May 2018, and following the declaration of a run over attack at the military checkpoint established at the entrance to al-Nafoura village, branching from Nablus-Jenin Street, adjacent to “Shomron“ settlement and fleeing the car driver fearing of opening fire at him and then surrendering himself to the Palestinian Security Services in Nablus as a normal traffic accident, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at Dir Sharaf village’s square, northwest of Nablus; above Madama village’s bridge on “Yitzhar “settlement bypass road, south of the city; and at checkpoint (17) that connects between Nablus and northern ‘Asirah village, north of the city.

Jenin:

At approximately 19:30 on Friday, 11 May 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the intersection of ‘Araba village, branching from Nablus-Jenin Street, south of Jenin.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 10:00 on Thursday, 10 May 2018, Israeli forces stationed at Abu al-Reesh checkpoint, east of al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City, arrested Yazeed Naser al-Haimouny (10) and then took him to the old bus station, which is under the Israeli forces’ control. Moreover, the Israeli forces chased students and denied them access to the gate. Raied Abu Remilah said that the Israeli forces were chasing the students and preventing them from approaching. An Israeli soldier also pointed his rifle at the students to deny their access to the gate.

At approximately 13:30 on Friday, 11 May 2018, Israeli forces stationed at al-Container checkpoint, northeast of Bethlehem, arrested ‘Odai Fathi ‘Ayyad (24) from al-Dahisha Refugee Camp, north of Bethlehem, while crossing the checkpoint.

At approximately 23:30 on Saturday, 12 May 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Izbit Shofah village, east of Tulkarm. They searched Palestinian civilians’ vehicles, checked the passengers’ IDs and then arrested Mujahed Naser Mahmoud al-Khatib, from Tulkarm.

At approximately 12:50 on Sunday, 13 May 2018, Israeli forces stationed at Qalandia checkpoint, north of occupied Jerusalem, arrested Majdi Mostafa Kulab (29), from Nablus. The Israeli forces claimed that they found a knife with Majdi and he was intending to carry out a stabbing attack.

At approximately 06:00 on Monday, 14 May 2018, Israeli forces stationed at Qalandia checkpoint, north of occupied Jerusalem, arrested Thaier Muneer Abed al-Qader Bani Muniyah (26), from ‘Aqrabah village, southeast of Nablus. Thaier was arrested in spite of having a permit that allows him to pass through the crossing and heading to his work.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 08:00 on Thursday, 10 May 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-Westah neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Adnan Mahmoud Ghaith (42), Member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, and then arrested him along with his wife Noor. The Spokesperson of the Israeli Police said to media that the Israeli police accompanied with Israeli border guard officers arrested Fatah Movement’s activist in east Jerusalem due to not paying taxes estimated at hundreds of thousands of shekels. He added that: “In the morning, we arrested the suspected person for tax evasion and he appear before the court in order to consider the police request to extend his detention pending investigation about transferring money to institutions and Fatah activists in Israel. The suspect, who was detained, is a prominent Fatah member in Jerusalem. The elimination of transferring money is an important step against those organizations unlawfully attempting to transfer money for activists through concealment of money and tax evasion.”

On Thursday, the Israeli Intelligence Service summoned Sheikh Akrama Sabri (79), head of High Islamic Committee and Khateeb of al-Aqsa Mosque, for investigation in al-Maskobiyia Police Station in West Jerusalem. The Israeli Intelligence officers handed him a decision that prevents him from entering the West Bank areas for 4 months. It should be noted that at the beginning of May, the Israeli authorities handed Sheikh Akrama Sabri a decision that prevents him from travelling for a month and this decision can be renewed for another 4 months.

At approximately 04:00 on Saturday, 12 May 2018, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Mousa Mohamed ‘Odah, Khaled al-Showaki, and Khaled Abu Tayieh.

At approximately 02:00 on Sunday, 13 May 2018, Israeli forces moved into Abu Dis village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Jowhar Naser Jowhar (26) and Mohamed Bader al-Deen Wahish (24).

At approximately 19:00 on Sunday, Israeli forces moved into al-Thawri neighborhood, south of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ashraf Hani Ghaith (16) and then arrested him.

At approximately 16:00 on Monday, 14 May 2018, Israeli forces suppressed a protest, where hundreds of Palestinian civilians participated near the U.S embassy in al-Arnonah neighborhood near Surbaher village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, coinciding with the inauguration of the embassy. The Israeli forces arrested 12 protesters while dozens civilians sustained bruises when the Israeli forces attempted to disperse the protest. According to PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses’ statements, hundreds of Palestinian civilians from Jerusalem, Israel and Golan Heights; left-wing Israeli activists; and Neturei Karta Group participated in a protest organized against the inauguration and relocation of the U.S embassy in Jerusalem. The participants protested few meters away from the embassy and raised the Palestinian flags and banners in Hebrew, Arabic, and English confirming the Palestinians’ right to return. The banners also were against Trump’s decision and confirmed that Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine. The Israeli forces also pushed and beat the protesters for over 3 hours, arrested 12 civilians and forcibly confiscated the flags and banners. Lawyer Khaled Zabarqah said the Israeli police arrested Sheikh Ahmed Abu ‘Ajwah, Khateeb of Hasan Beek Mosque in Jaffa; Sheikh Husam Abu Lail; and 2 other youngsters, from Um al-Fahem, while participating in the protest. The Israeli forces extended their arrest while 9 other arrestees were released on one condition that they will sign bails. Among those persons were Jad al-Ghoul, Jehad Naser Qaws, Omar Zaghir, and Ihab al-Shalabi.

At approximately 01:00 on Tuesday, 15 May 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Abdullah Badir Abu ‘Asab (20) and Ahmed Yousef ‘Obaid (19).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Mohamed Naser al-Zaghal (17), Moslah Mohamed Shehada (17), and Ahmed Ayman Abu Isninah (15).

At approximately 04:00 on Tuesday, Israeli forces moved into occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Mohamed Rohi Da’nah (22) and Fares al-Shayoukhi (23).

On Tuesday, 15 May 2018, Israeli forces suppressed a peaceful protest in Bab al-‘Amoud area in the center of occupied East Jerusalem; insulted elderlies, women and children; and arrested a child participating in the protest after severely beating him. The protest was organized to commemorate the 70th anniversary of al-Nakba, mourning those killed in the Gaza Strip and condemning the relocation of the U.S embassy to Jerusalem. According to PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses’ statements, the Israeli forces attacked the protesters in Bab al-‘Amoud area since the very beginning of the protest and while chanting slogans and raising black flags written on it “the right to return”. The Israeli forces also beat the protesters, forcibly disperse them and then forced them to leave. However, a group of women and elderlies insisted on staying in the area, so the Israeli forces attacked them and forcibly disperse them. One of the soldiers forcibly took off the hijab of a woman and then pulled her on the ground before releasing her. During the protest, the Israeli forces arrested ‘Azzam Nairoukh (14) after beating him and taking him to Salah al-Deen Police Station for investigation. In the evening, students of Hebrew University of Jerusalem protested in front of the university entrance near al-‘Issawiyia village entrance and then chanted slogans and national songs. The soldiers also attacked the students and then arrested 2 students identified as Heba ‘Odah and Karam ‘Eliyan.

In al-Tour village, clashes erupted between Palestinian young men and Israeli forces. Local sources in the village said that Israeli undercover units arrested 3 protesters, including 2 children, and then took them to an unknown destination. The arrested persons were identified as Ameer Hazem al-Sayyad (16), Mohamed Khadir Abu al-Hawa (17), and Mostafa ‘Ashayier (20).

Notices and House Demolition:

At approximately 14:00 on Thursday, 10 May 2018, the Israeli authorities confiscated a plot of land belonging to Mostafa Family in al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of using it for public good. Jerusalemite activist Yousef ‘Obaid said that the Israeli Municipality crews accompanied with Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village and seized a two-dunum land belonging to Mostafa Family. He also said that the Israeli Municipality crews closed the area and then surrounded the land with wires to prevent its owners from using it. The Israeli Municipality crews also pitched a banner written on it: “Here Moira Company will build an education facility for the neighborhood residents”. He added that the Israeli Municipality claimed implementing projects for the public good while they demolish houses and commercial facilities and has refused the map of the village for 20 years under various pretexts; latest of which was lack of budget and preparing for the municipality elections. Moreover, the Israeli vehicles had previously demolished a petrol station near the abovementioned plot of land, which was lately confiscated, and confiscated tools under the pretext of non-licensing.

Following the Friday prayer, on 11 May 2018, dozens of Palestinian young men organized a sit-in in Bab al-Rahma Cemetery and managed to remove the fences established by the Israeli forces in the cemetery 2 weeks ago. During which, the Israeli soldiers forcibly suppressed the sit-in and then fired live and rubber bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs at the protesters to disperse them and force them to leave the graves area.

According to PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses’ statement, dozens of Palestinian young men from occupied East Jerusalem responded to calls for protecting Muslims graves in Bab al-Rahma Cemetery adjacent to al-Aqsa Mosque from the eastern side, and gathered at its entrance in spite of transferring it to a military zone by the Israeli forces. The Israeli forces closed the cemetery entrances and forcibly expelled the Palestinian civilians from the cemetery after beating them. The Israeli soldiers also forced the protesters to walk towards Silwan village, prevented them from passing through al-Maghariba Gate, and attacked them while walking on al-Turbah Street and at the village entrance. While the Israeli forces were suppressing the sit-in in the cemetery, many Palestinian young men and elderlies were wounded as 3 young men sustained sound bomb shrapnel wounds, including one directly hit to the face, and 2 other civilian were hit with rubber bullets. Moreover, 6 protesters were arrested after severely beating them. Those protesters were identified as ‘Emad al-‘Abasi (28), Mahdi Qara’qeen (27), Tareq al-‘Abasi (26), Husam Hamodah (25), ‘Emad al-Qaisy (45), and Mostafa ‘Awad (28). Furthermore, the Israeli forces intentionally attacked press crews by beating and pushing them in addition to forcibly keeping them away from the sit-in in the Bab al-Rahmah Cemtrey. The Israeli forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the press crews in order to obstruct their work. The Israeli forces also prevented them from taking photos and denied them access to the scene. The soldiers then chased the press crews and took photos of them.

It should be noted that the Israeli authorities have been attempting for years to confiscate parts of the cemetery in order to establish the “National Parks” project in the vicinity of the Old City. Within this project, the Israeli authorities built a path for Israeli settlers and tourists on the cemetery lands and prevented the burial in parts of it. It also cut part of it to build a street known as the “Turbah Street”. During the past days, the Israeli authorities attempted to set up steel fences in the vicinity of and on the graves. The Nature Authority and Municipality claim that the cemetery and hill lands are classified as “a national park and public open yards.” Under an organizational plan in the late 1990s, the classification of the land as “an Islamic Cemetery” was cancelled and the land has become an alienable property while all evidence and documents confirm that the cemetery is registered in (Tabu) in the name of Islamic endowments (Awqaf) and Husseini and Ansari lands. Moreover, the cemetery has been a property belonging to the Ministry of Endowment upon a decision by the Shari’a Court in Jerusalem since the 19th century.

Settlers attacks against Palestinian civilians and property

At approximately 09:00 on Sunday, 13 May 2018, hundreds of Israeli settlers raided al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City in commemoration of the occupation of the city (according to the Hebrew calendar). They performed prayers danced, sang, and raised the Israeli flag, in addition to attacking the Islamic endowments (Awqaf) employees and imposing restrictions on the mosque. According to the Islamic Endowments Department, around 1,042 Israeli settlers raided the al-Aqsa Mosque during the morning raids through the al-Magharibah Gate while a large number of Israeli forces and police officers deployed in the mosque yards. The Endowments Department stated that hundreds of settlers performed their prayers in circles in Al Aqsa Mosque at al-Rahma, al-Qataneen, and al-Selselah gates. They also attacked the mosque guards and the Awqaf employees. The department added that the Israeli forces provided full protection for the settlers during the raid while a group of settlers raised the Israeli flag in the al-Aqsa Mosque yards adjacent to the Dome of the Rock. The Endowments Department stated that Israeli Special forces stationed at al-Selselah Gate beat the Al-Aqsa Mosque Director Sheikh Omar al-Kiswani along with the endowments employees, during a large prayer for settlers, who raided the mosque. The Israeli forces also arrested two of al-Aqsa Mosque guards identified as Muhammad al-Salhi and Ahmad al-A’war, in addition to a child whose identity is unknown. All of them were arrested from al-Aqsa Mosque yards after severely beating them before taking them to investigation centers.

The Israeli police deliberately imposed restrictions on the entry of Muslim worshipers to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the morning, detained their identities at the mosque gates, and prevented some of them from entering. Meanwhile, hundreds of Israeli settlers organized demonstrations at the mosque gates from the outside and on the Old Jerusalem streets, especially on al-Wad Street. During which, the settlers danced and sang in circles while other settler groups deliberately provocatively performed prayers at the al-Aqsa Mosque gates. Since the morning, the Israeli forces deployed on the Old City streets and at its entrances.

It is noteworthy that the alleged temple organizations called on its supporters to extensively participate in the mass and intensive raids of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, coinciding with the commemoration of occupying the city (according to the Hebrew calendar). These organizations published on social media leaflets calling on settlers to raid the al-Aqsa Mosque in groups commemorating the so-called Jerusalem Day. The organizations also called on the settlers in the leaflets to achieve Record numbers this year through the number of settlers, who raid the mosque. In the afternoon, thousands of Israeli people participated in the annual “Flag Dance March” amid tight security measures that isolated the Old City, several neighborhoods and streets of the city to secure the demonstration. The Israeli settlers started their demonstrations from the West Jerusalem streets, passing through al-Khalil and al-Jadeed Gates and then to the Old City shops and neighborhoods via al-‘Amoud Gate, reaching al-Buraq Wall. A group of them were walking towards al-Sahira Gate, Sultan Suleiman Street, and al-Asbat Gate, passing through Silwan village and reaching the Buraq wall, where the rituals and celebrations of the so-called “Day of Jerusalem Unification” were held. During the demonstration, the participants raised Israeli and American flags and banners of the alleged temple, in addition to dancing and singing in circles. They also cursed the Arabs, Palestinians, and Prophet Muhammad and tried to harass the press crews by provocatively raising the flags in front of their cameras or standing in front of them.

Jerusalem Streets were almost empty of Palestinians because of the closures and the intensive deployment of the Israeli forces. Moreover, the Israeli police announced the closure of Wadi al-Joz Road from Abu Zahra intersection, al- Asbat Road from the cemetery road intersection, al- Sawwanah Road from al-Etfa’iyah intersection, Bab al-Amoud and al-Sahirah Gates area, Sultan Suleiman Street, and all the roads leading to Asbat Gate and the Old City, and al-Jadeed, al-Magharibah and al-Khalil Gates. At approximately 14:00, the Israeli forces set up metal detectors and closed streets with the police vehicles and buses, in addition to flying a helicopter in the village sky. The Israeli forces also chased anyone attempting to approach the streets adjacent to the Old City and prevented anyone from approaching in the vicinity of al-‘Amoud Gate.

Hours before the demonstration, the Israeli forces vacated Bab al-‘Amoud yard and then arrested the secretary of Fatah movement in Jerusalem, Shadi Mutawer, while a group of women were attempting to be present near al-Mosrrarah Street, overlooking Bab al-‘Amoud. The Israeli forces beat and pushed them, in addition to confiscating Palestinian flags and forcibly dispersing them. Furthermore, the Israeli forces arrested over 10 Palestinians, including a woman and her daughter, from Jerusalem. Most of them were then released after detaining them for over 2 hours. Journalist Mohamed ‘Abed Rabbu, a reporter Voice of Palestine Radio, sustained bruises suffered a shoulder dislocation after beating and pushing him.

The Old City shops’ owners said that they were forced to close their shops for fear of settlers stealing and damaging their goods, as they have been always subject to such practices in the previous years. They pointed out that the Old City residents in general are partially denied access to their houses until the end of the Flag March, which continued from the afternoon until the evening.

It should be noted that the Israeli settlers, under the Israeli forces’ protection, cursed Palestinian civilians and press crews, who were present to encounter the settlers’ March despite their few numbers due to the Israeli measures and closures imposed by the Israeli police to secure the March.

On Monday, 14 May 2018, a group of Israeli settlers damaged around 28 vehicles in Shu’fat village, north of occupied East Jerusalem, and wrote racist and hostile slogans expressing hatred and extremism against Palestinians as part of the crimes of the “Price Tag” organzations”. The settlers wrote slogans objecting the administrative orders, including deportation orders from West Bank, imposed by the Israeli forces on Israeli extreme right activists. They also punctured the tires of Palestinian vehicles in Shu’fat, sprayed vehicles with paint, and damaged the entrances of some houses. The Israeli police claimed that they opened an investigation, but they were dealing with extreme tolerance towards those terrorists and did not reveal the perpetrators of their crimes or bring them to the court.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area

