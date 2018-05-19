Overview Of Anti-ISIS Operation In Southern Damascus On May 19, 2018 (Videos, Maps)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), Liwa al-Quds, the Palestinian Liberation Army and other pro-government factions are developing their anti-ISIS operation in the areas of Taqdam, Yarmuk and al-Hajar al-Aswad in southern Damascus.

According to pro-government sources. army troops have captured new points in the eastern and western parts of the ISIS-held pocket. The current goal of the SAA and its allies is to isolate the Yarmouk refugee camp. These efforts have not resulted in a success yet. However, considering that ISIS is steadily loosing ground in the area, this scenario is inevitable.

