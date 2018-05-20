The Palestinian context will rule the region, so be patient السياق الفلسطيني سيحكم المنطقة فانتظروا

Posted on by martyrashrakat

مايو 18, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Those who expect that the confrontation ignited by the Palestinian people is meaningless and that the generous sacrifices are for free do not pay attention to the spiritual fact illustrated in the past two days that America and Israel are worried despite the Arab humiliated mobilization support, and that the complicated issues dominate on the entire region, while the Palestinian people are mobilizing as if they are on the first day of confrontation not in its seventieth year.

The radical deviation of the American administration was planned for a long time, but it was conditioned for the moment of the American-Israeli-Gulf victory in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and Iran in a lost dismantled situation where the promoting for the deal of the century is the best possible. But the resorting to it was after the despair from changing the equations and in order to reveal the hidden, therefore there is no way for negotiation and the opportunities of compromises. And thus, despite the apparent tyranny and oppression, the Arabs of America who seek to protect their threatened thrones are brought to announce their loyalty to Israel. Practically this means the fall of the negotiation option which disabled the resistance choice for decades due to the illusion of the supposed compromise which is no longer available today. So after the fall of the negotiation option Palestine returns to the confrontation option ending what America, Israel, and Gulf thought that they are the achievements of the last decade as the sectarian fragmentation and manipulating with identity. Therefore the classification now becomes under the title of who is with Palestine and who is with Israel?

The target was the Arabs whom the rulers of the Gulf supported by America and Israel think that the attempt of turning them into sectarian ideological blocs that forget Palestine since the Arab Spring succeeded. But the scrutiny in reading the elections in Lebanon leads to a reverse result. The sectarianism which affected the Arab Sunnis ended. The symbol of extremism in Lebanon fails to reserve its personal seat after it got two years ago all the seats of Tripoli municipality, and those who left Al Mustaqbal Movement did not go to extremism but they returned to the Arab national option which allies with the resistance and Syria, from Saida represented by Osama Saad to the Western Bekaa represented by Abdul Rahim Morad to Tripoli represented by Faisal Karami and Jihad Al Samad, and to Beirut represented by the Islamic Projects Association.

Before talking about the moment of turning into confrontation and then into a full uprising of all Palestine and before talking about the joining of the armed resistance to it, the Palestinian Diaspora will be present strongly at the popular confrontation line. We will witness in Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, and Egypt Arab Islamic crowds that meet the Palestinians, and we will witness from behind the seas crowds in the sea taking the ships of return holding a sit-in the waters of Palestine facing the gas bombs along with the freemen of the world and the free media. The governmental position in numbers of European countries is a good evidence of this transformation of Palestine in the Western public option contrary to the desire of America and Israel.

Despite the American and the Gulf support Israel is afraid of launching a war on Gaza, so how if its borders with Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and then Egypt become confronting lines where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and non-Palestinians gather and become more ready for the confrontation day after day, so what should it do knowing that the course of war is disabled by the constant growing deterrence balances?

The Israeli-American- Gulf impasse is that the conflict in Palestine and around it will overwhelm over the region and the world and the coexistence with its entitlements means the erosion of this black triangle, and where the war means disaster, while in the resistance axis the confrontation is growing in its current form and where a war may become a reality.

This is the meaning of the words of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah few months ago. The wars in the region have almost finished and we will return to the priority which we have never abandoned “Palestine”.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

السياق الفلسطيني

سيحكم المنطقة فانتظروا

مايو 16, 2018

– الذين يتوقعون أنّ المواجهة التي افتتحها الشعب الفلسطيني بلا أفق وأنّ التضحيات السخية التي يقدّمها مجانية لا ينتبه إلى الحقيقة التي تقولها روحية اليومين الماضيين بقوة، وهي أنّ الأميركي والإسرائيلي يصلان منهكين عابسين قلقين بلا أفق مفتوح أمامهما، رغم الحشد العربي الذليل المصطفّ خلفهما والملفات المعقدة تسدّ طريقهما على كلّ مساحة المنطقة، بينما يحشد الشعب الفلسطيني كلّ حيويته كأنه في اليوم الأول للمواجهة وليس في عامها السبعين.

– الانعطاف المتطرّف للإدارة الأميركية كان مقرّراً منذ زمن، لكنه مشروط بلحظة انتصار أميركي إسرائيلي خليجي في لبنان وسورية واليمن والعراق وإيران ووضع مفكّك وضائع ومكسور يصير فيه تسويق صفقة القرن كأفضل الممكن، ولكن الاتجاه إليها الآن يجري يأساً من تغيير المعادلات واضطراراً لكشف المستور فتسقط لغة التفاوض وتسقط معها فرص التسويات، ويصير جلب عرب أميركا إلى بيت الطاعة الإسرائيلي بقوة بحثهم عن حماية عروشهم المهدّدة رغم ظاهر البطش والاستبداد وما يوحي به من القوة. وهذا يعني عملياً سقوط خيار التفاوض الذي جمّد خيار المقاومة لعقود بوهم التسوية المفترضة التي ما عادت مطروحة على جدول الأعمال اليوم. ومع هذا السقوط تعود فلسطين لخيار المواجهة، لتسقط أهمّ ما يظنّ الأميركي والإسرائيلي والخليجي أنها إنجازات العقد الأخير، لجهة التفتيت المذهبي والتلاعب بالهوية، لتصير الاصطفافات مجدداً تحت عنوان مَن مع فلسطين ومَن مع «إسرائيل»؟

– المستهدَف كان جمهور العرب الذي يظنّ حكام الخليج ومِن خلفهم أميركا و«إسرائيل» والكتبة المستلحقون بهم، أنّ عملية غسل الدماغ التي تمّت له قد أدّت نتائجها بتحويله كتلاً مذهبية عصبية نسيت فلسطين، منذ الربيع العربي، لكنهم يستعجلون، فالتأني بالقراءة لما قالته الانتخابات في لبنان، يوصل لنتيجة معاكسة. لقد زالت الغيمة السوداء التي عبثت بمزاج السنّة العرب تحت عنوان المذهبية، وها هو رمز التطرّف فيها لبنانياً يفشل بحجز مقعده الشخصي بعدما حصد قبل عامين كلّ مقاعد بلدية طرابلس، ومَن غادروا خيار تيار المستقبل، لم يذهبوا للتطرف بل عادوا للخيار القومي العربي المتحالف مع المقاومة وسورية من صيدا وما يمثل أسامة سعد إلى البقاع الغربي وما يمثل عبد الرحيم مراد وصولاً إلى طرابلس وما يمثل فيصل كرامي وجهاد الصمد وانتهاء ببيروت وما تمثل جمعية المشاريع الإسلامية.

– قبل الحديث عن لحظة تحوّل مقبلة ولو بعد حين للمواجهة إلى انتفاضة شاملة لكلّ فلسطين أو عن دخول المقاومة المسلحة على خطها سيحضر الشتات الفلسطيني وبقوة على خط المواجهة الشعبية، وسنشهد من لبنان والأردن وسورية ومصر حشوداً عربية إسلامية تلاقي الفلسطينيين، وسنشهد من خلف البحار حشوداً في البحر تركب سفن العودة وتعتصم في مياه فلسطين تواجه قنابل الغاز والرصاص ومعها أحرار من العالم وإعلام حر يواكبها، والموقف الحكومي في عدد من بلدان أوروبا خير شاهد على التحوّل الذي تحدثه فلسطين في الرأي العام الغربي، بعكس ما ترغب أميركا و«إسرائيل».

– «إسرائيل» رغم الدعم الأميركي والخليجي تتهيّب حرباً على غزة، فكيف عندما تصير حدودها مع لبنان وسورية والأردن ولاحقاً مصر خطوط مواجهة يحتشد عليها عشرات ومئات الآلاف من الفلسطينيين وغير الفلسطينيين يزداد عديدهم وترتقي نوعية مواجهتهم يوماً بعد يوم؟ وماذا عساها تفعل وهي تعلم أنّ طريق الحرب مقفلة بقوة موازين الردع الثابتة والمتعاظمة؟

– المأزق الإسرائيلي الأميركي الخليجي هو أنّ الصراع في فلسطين وحولها سيطغى على ما عداه في المنطقة والعالم، وأنّ التعايش مع استحقاقاته يعني التآكل في قوة هذا المثلث الأسود، وحيث الذهاب للحرب يعني الكارثة، بينما معسكر المقاومة مدد للمواجهة في صيغتها الحالية المتنامية وجهوزية لحرب قد تصير استحقاقاً مقبلاً.

– هذا معنى قول الأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصرالله قبل شهور، تكاد الحروب تنتهي في المنطقة، وسنعود إلى الأولوية التي لم نغادرها يوماً، والأولوية دائماً هي فلسطين.

