Palestine will remain the priority in spite of them فلسطين إلى الواجهة رغم أنوفهم

مايو 18, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The dispute between America and Iran is summarized in Palestine as the transferring of the US embassy to Jerusalem. The American war which aims at achieving profits has been lost in Syria, but the war of preventing losses continues. The loss which America fears is the growing of the resistance axis due to the victory of Syria and the threat which it represents to Israel’s security. The incitement against the nuclear understanding in order to put it into circulation starts and ends with accusing Iran of employing the moral and material revenues of its understanding in granting more support to the resistance forces. The cause is Palestine. The recognition of Jerusalem as a capital of Israel is related directly to the moral support of the Israelis who are afraid from the variables around them, and in order to show publicly the Arab infidelities to Palestine by saying to the Israelis “despite the losses you are not alone, your new allies; the Gulf rulers are professing of being allied with you, so do not worry”.

The Israelis test their fear with the American reassuring messages, they feel happy towards the American threats to Syria but their optimism was dispersed once they saw that the consequences of the aggression led by Washington were zero. They applauded for the American withdrawal from the nuclear understanding with Iran and celebrated this new stage through targeting Syria with their aircraft, but the result is new deterrence equations. They celebrate the transferring of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, the settlers go out to the courtyard of Aqsa Mosque celebrating and feeling happy with the Arab participation and the statements which support their aggression on Syria, but they discover that their new allies have only statements.

After the celebrations ended and after Washington paid the bills of its promises, the question now is what is next. Everything proves that Palestine which they wanted to remove from history and geography comes back strongly with the blood of its people. The Palestinians have to react now and the Israelis have to ask their new allies about what can they offer for the deal of the century to become a fact and about the Palestinian partner who is capable of signing the waiver of Jerusalem. They have to ask them whether if they will participate in offering blood in the coming confrontations and to what extent they can overlook the coming Palestinian days without retreating.

Palestine is deciding the agenda of the region not Israel despite the American decisions which formed the maximum of what can be offered at once. By the end of the American gifts Israel has to show its ability in one of three aspects; a crucial war that changes the equations, an important Palestinian partner in a compromise to announce the end of the confrontations, and the ability to bear a long war of attrition on all fronts, while the Palestinians away from the confusion of many of their leaderships have decided to confront whatever the cost is, with the determination of the first round without fatigue or considerations, since time is the ally of those who stick to their right making strength out of weakness.

Palestine is the priority in spite of them. Neither Trump’s decision, nor the Gulf rulers ‘ money and nor Israel’s brutality and oppression are valid elements to write the history that was started with a blood of child martyr. The fifteenth of May will remain the remembrance of the usurping of Palestine not a festival for the birth of Israel at all.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

مايو 14, 2018

– قضية أميركا مع إيران تُختصر بفلسطين ومثلها نقل السفارة الأميركية إلى القدس. فالحرب الأميركية الهادفة لتحقيق الأرباح سقطت منذ زمن في سورية، وتستمرّ حرب منع الخسائر، والخسارة التي تخشاها أميركا هي تعاظم محور المقاومة بنصر سورية والخطر الذي يمثله على أمن «إسرائيل»، وكل التحريض على التفاهم النووي تمهيداً لطرحه في التداول يبدأ وينتهي باتهام إيران بتوظيف عائداتها المعنوية والمادية من التفاهم لتقديم مزيد من الدعم لقوى المقاومة، والقضية هي فلسطين، والانتقال لخطوة من نوع الاعتراف بالقدس عاصمة لـ»إسرائيل» يرتبط مباشرة بالدعم المعنوي للإسرائيليين القلقين والمذعورين من المتغيرات من حولهم، ولتظهير الخيانات العربية لفلسطين علناً بلا مراعاة، للقول للإسرائيليين، رغم الخسائر لستم وحدكم. فها هم حلفاؤكم الجدد حكام الخليج يجاهرون بحلفكم فلا تخافوا.

– يختبر الإسرائيليون خوفهم مع رسائل التطمين الأميركية، مع كل جديد، فيرون التهديدات الأميركية لسورية ويفرحون وإذ تأتيهم التفاصيل عن العدوان الذي قادته واشنطن فيضطرون لتبديد تفاؤلهم، والقول إن النتائج كانت صفراً، ثم يأتيهم الانسحاب الأميركي من التفاهم النووي مع إيران فيصفّقون، ويخرجون للاحتفال بتدشين المرحلة الجديدة بطائراتهم في استهداف سورية، فتكون النتيجة وبالاً ومعادلات ردع جديدة، ثم يأتي احتفال انتقال السفارة الأميركية إلى القدس ويخرج المستوطنون إلى باحات المسجد الأقصى، ويفرح الإسرائيليون بالمشاركة العربية، والبيانات التي أيّدت عدوانهم على سورية، فيكتشفون أن ما لدى حلفائهم الجدد ليس أكثر من البيانات.

– أما وقد انتهت مواسم الاحتفالات، والانتظارات بعدما سدّدت واشنطن فواتير وعودها، فالسؤال ماذا عن الغد؟ وكل شيء يقول إن فلسطين التي أرادوا شطبها من التاريخ والجغرافيا تعود بدماء أبنائها للحضور، وبقوة، ومن اليوم سيكون الدور للفلسطينيين ليصيغوا هم الخبر، وعلى الإسرائيليين أن يسألوا حلفاءهم الجدد عما يمكنهم تقديمه لتصير صفقة القرن حقيقة، وعن الشريك الفلسطيني القادر على توقيع التنازل عن القدس، ويسألونهم هل سيشاركونهم تقديم الدماء في المواجهات المقبلة، وكم سيستطيعون التغاضي عن الأيام الفلسطينية المقبلة، من دون الاضطرار للانكفاء؟

– فلسطين تتقدّم وتضع جدول أعمال المنطقة، وليس «إسرائيل»، رغم القرارات الأميركية التي شكلت أقصى ما يمكن تقديمه ودفعة واحدة، ومع نهاية الهدايا الأميركية بقي على «إسرائيل» أن تظهر قدرتها على واحد من ثلاثة، حرب حاسمة تغيّر المعادلات، شريك فلسطيني وازن لتسوية تعلن نهاية المواجهات، قدرة على تحمّل حرب استنزاف طويلة على الجبهات كلها، أما الفلسطينيون فقد قرّروا بمعزل عن ارتباك الكثير من قياداتهم، أنهم ماضون إلى المواجهة مهما كان الثمن، وأنهم يدخلون هذه الجولة بعزم الجولة الأولى بلا تعب ولا كلل ولا حسابات، والشهداء زادٌ لا ينضب والزمن حليف الثابتين على حقهم، يصنعون من الضعف قوة.

– فلسطين إلى الواجهة رغم أنوفهم، فلا قرارات ترامب ولا أموال حكام الخليج ولا التوحّش والبطش الإسرائيلي.. عناصر صالحة لكتابة تاريخ يفتتحه دم طفل شهيد، وسيبقى الخامس عشر من أيار ذكرى اغتصاب فلسطين ولن يكون يوماً عيداً لولادة «إسرائيل».

