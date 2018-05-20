Background: Yesterday I was in San Diego having fun at the beach. For a while I sat on the shore with my feet in the water reading The Diary of a Young Girl. Then a miracle happened. A score of little bottles reached land and assembled in between my bare feet. I could see that each was sealed and contained a short note. I picked up the bottles carefully and moved them to safety. I collected the notes and tried to assemble the lines into a cohesive message. I understand that this text, as put together by me, may be offensive to some. If you can think of a different arrangement of the messages that offers an alternative meaning, please share it with me and I will consider publishing it.
If Israel were a State
A poem assembled by Gilad Atzmon
If Israel were a state (and Jews a people like all other people) it would have deployed policemen at the Gaza border instead of snipers with live ammunition.
If Israel were a state (and Jews a people like all other people) it would invite the indigenous people of Palestine to return to their land.
If Israel were a state (and Jews a people like all other people) it would apologize for making Gaza into the biggest open-air prison known to man.
If Israel were a state (and Jews a people like all other people) it would, by now, live in peace under the sun.
But Israel is a Jewish Ghetto (and Jews are somehow different…)
If they want to burn it, you want to read it!
Being in Time – A Post Political Manifesto,
Amazon.co.uk , Amazon.com and here (gilad.co.uk).
Filed under: Collaps Of Zionism, Gaza, Ghetto, Gilad Atzmon, Great Return March, Israeli Aggression, Israhell, Jewish culture, Jewish terror state, Jewishness, One-State Solution, Palestine, ROR, Siege on Gaza, The Only "Democracy" in ME, War on Gaza |
Leave a Reply