US Envoy Holds Image of Al-Quds without Al-Aqsa Mosque, Dome of the Rock!

Posted on by fada1

May 23, 2018

US Ambassador to the Zionist entity David Friedman was photographed Tuesday holding an aerial image of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) bearing a simulation of the so-called “Third Temple” instead of the Al-Aqsa holy mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

First reported on the ultra-Orthodox news site Kikar Hashabat, the photo of Friedman holding the poster was taken during a tour of Bnei Brak held by the Achiya organization, which aids Israeli children who suffer from learning disabilities, Israeli Haaretz newspaper reported.

A statement issued by the embassy later claimed that Friedman “received the photo from one of the organization’s employees and “was not aware of the image thrust in front of him when the photo was taken.”

According to the statement, Friedmen was “deeply disappointed that anyone would take advantage of his visit to Bnei Brak to create controversy.”

The embassy which has been recently relocated from Tel Aviv to Al-Quds in a provocative move by Washington, said that the US policy “is absolutely clear: we support the status quo on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount.”

For its part, Achiya has issued an apology to Friedman and the embassy, saying a staff member on its behalf presented the picture to the ambassador, who “was unaware of its content,” the Israeli daily reported.

Source: Israeli media

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Aqsa, Jerusalem, Palestine, USA, Zionist entity |