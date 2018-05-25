Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

(17 – 23 May 2018)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(17 – 23 May 2018)

Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against Palestinian peaceful protestors in the Gaza Strip.

Two succumbed to their wounds they sustained in the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip in addition to another child in the West Bank.

35 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children and a journalist, were wounded in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

A Palestinian Prisoner from al-Mukaber Mount died in suspicious circumstances

Israeli warplanes targeted two boats prepared to welcome the anti-blockade flotilla in the Gaza Strip, causing damage to both of them

Israeli forces continued to open fire at the border areas in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces conducted 49 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 5 similar ones in Jerusalem

33 civilians, including 4 children and PLC Member, were arrested.

14 of them were arrested in Jerusalem.

Israeli forces continued their settlement activities in the West Bank

Israeli settlers cut 700 grapevines in al-Marjamah area, north of Hebron.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

3 Palestinian civilians, including a woman, were arrested at the military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Israeli forces arrested a patient at Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing in the northern Gaza Strip.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (17 – 23 May 2018).

Shooting:

Israeli forces continued to use excessive lethal force against Palestinian civilians, who participated in peaceful demonstrations organized within the activities of the “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” in the Gaza Strip, which witnessed for the 8th week in a row peaceful demonstrations along the eastern and northern Gaza Strip border area. During the reporting period, the Israeli forces wounded 29 Palestinian civilians, including a journalist; 2 of those wounded are in serious condition. Meanwhile, 2 civilians succumbed to their wounds. In the West Bank, a child succumbed to his wounds while 6 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, were wounded in separate incidents.

In the Gaza Strip, on 18 May 2018, thousands of Palestinian civilians participated in the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege activities along the northern and eastern borders of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces used force against them, wounding 27 protestors, including a journalist. Moreover, during the reporting period, 2 other civilians were wounded, increasing the total number of those wounded to 29 protestors.

In the same context, medical sources at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, on 18 may 2018, declared the death of Mo’een al-Sa’ie (59), from al-Shati’ refugee camp, west of Gaza City, after he succumbed to his wounds. On 19 May 2018, medical sources at al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City declared the death of Mohammed ‘Alian (18) from al-Nussairat in the central Gaza Strip, succumbing to his wounds. Al-Sa’ie was previously wounded with a bullet to the chest to the east of Malakah square, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood in eastern Gaza City while ‘Alian was wounded with a bullet to the head in eastern al-Bureij during their participation in the Great March of Return on Monday, 14 May 2018.

During the reporting period, Investigations and Field Observations by PCHR’s Fieldworkers Confirm the Following:

Dozens of Israeli Forces’ snipers continued to position on the hills, behind the raised berms and in military jeeps along the border fence in front of the peaceful demonstrations in the eastern Gaza Strip.

The youth gatherings increased near the border fence to burn tires and attempt to throw stones at the Israeli forces.

The Israeli snipers deliberately and selectively opened fire at the participants in the peaceful demonstrations which included hundreds of civilians.

The Israeli forces widely fired bursts of tear gas canisters and from drones, targeting the center of the demonstrations. In many cases those canisters targeted and directly hit civilians, causing them injuries.

The demonstrations were as always fully peaceful, and PCHR’s fieldworkers did not witness weapons or armed persons even dressed in civilian clothes among the demonstrators, who were thousands of elderlies, women, children and entire families. All of them demonstrated near the border fence raising flags, chanting slogans and national songs, flying kites and burning tires.

Ambulances of the Health Minstry in Gaza City were targeted, causing damage to them.

Journalists were targeted with tear gas canisters, causing injuries among them.

The Israeli unjustified and fallacious incitement against the peaceful demonstrations and encampments, perceiving the demonstration itself as danger. This hereby violates the right to peaceful assembly codified in all International instruments.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 20 May 2018, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Amal neighbourhood, northeast of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at the border area. However, no casualties were reported.

On 22 May 2018, the Israeli fired an artillery shell at a border control checkpoint belonging to an armed group in eastern al-Bureij. However, no casualties were reported.

As part of targeting Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, pointing out to the ongoing Israeli policy of targeting their livelihoods. During the reporting period, PCHR documented 10 attacks against the fishermen, including 5 attacks in the north-western Beit Lahia and 5 in Western Soudaniya area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

As part of the airstrikes, on 17 May 2018, Israeli drones and warplanes launched 10 missiles in 4 airstrikes against ‘Askalan military site and al-Saifnah building belonging to al-Qassam Brigades in the northern Gaza Strip. On 23 May 2018, the Israeli warplanes launched 6 missiles at Ahmed al-Ja’abari military site in eastern Tofah neighbourhood, causing damage to the sites. However, no casualties were reported.

On 23 May 2018, the Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at 2 boats prepared to welcome the anti-blockade flotilla in the Gaza Seaport, west of Gaza City, causing damage to both of them.

In the West Bank, on 23 May 2018, medical sources at al-Najah University Hospital in Nablus declared the death of ‘Oday Abu Khalil (15) from ‘Ein Siniya village, north of Ramallah, succumbing to his wounds. According to PCHR’s investigations, on 15 May 2018, the abovementioned child was wounded during his participation in a peaceful protest at the northern entrance to al-Bireh in commemoration of Palestinian Nakbah Day, against the relocation of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem and the Israeli crimes in the Gaza Strip.

On 18 May 2018, Mohammed Abu al-Hummus was wounded when the Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, and dozens of Palestinian young men protested against them. The Israeli soldiers immediately fired rubber-coated metal bullets at the young men, wounding Abu al-Hummus and arresting him.

On 19 May 2018, a Palestinian civilian was wounded during his participation in the weekly Kafr Qaddum peaceful protest, northeast of Qalqilya, against the closure of the eastern entrance to the village for 15 years in favour of “Kadomim” settlement established on the village lands.

On 21 May 2018, 3 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded when Israeli forces moved into Jenin and surrounded a house to carry out an arrest campaign. A number of civilians gathered and protested against the Israeli soldiers who opened fire at the civilians, wounding the 3 above-mentioned civilians. On 23 May 2018, a civilian was wounded in Nablus in similar circumstances.

During the reporting period, medical staffs in “Assaf Harofeh” Medical Center near al-Ramlah in Israel announced the death of Palestinian prisoner ‘Aziz Mousa Salem ‘Eweisat (53) from al-Mukkaber Mount village, southeast of East Jerusalem, in suspicious circumstances. ‘Eweisat who was serving a 30-year sentence in prison was taken from al-Ramlah Prison to “Assaf Harofeh” Medical Center on 09 May 2018 after he had a stroke and underwent an open heart surgery in the next day in Tal Hashomer Hospital. He was then returned to “Assaf Harofeh”, where he stayed until his death was declared. The Palestinian Prisoners Center for Studies said to PCHR’s fieldworker that prisoner ‘Eweisat was beaten and maltreated by a group of jailers in “Eshel” Prison after the prison service claimed that he poured hot water on a jailer in the beginning of May. His family said that on 11 May 2018, they managed to visit ‘Aziz at Tel Hashomer Hospital for 2 minutes, where they noticed clear signs of exhaustion on him and that he was under the medication influence. They also noticed bruises and beating signs on his neck.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 49 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 5 similar ones into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 19 Palestinians, including a child, in the West Bank. Meanwhile, 14 civilians, including 3 children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburb. Among those arrested during the reporting period was Khaled Tafesh (53), Member of the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC), who was arrested from his house in Za’atarah village, east of Bethlehem on 17 May 2018.

Israeli Settlement Activities and Settlers’ Attacks against the Palestinian Civivlians and their Property:

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against the Palestinian civilians and their property, on 23 May 2018, a number of settlers cut 700 grapevines planted 15 years ago in the lands adjacent to the Bypass Road 60 in al-Marjamah area, north of Hebron, using electric saws. Those grapevines were planted on 9 dunums belonging to four farmers from Halhoul. It should be mentioned that a week ago settlers cut 400 grapevines in the area near the watchtower established in the area.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 17 May 2018

At approximately 00:30, Israeli drones launched 2 missiles at ‘Asqalan site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (the Military Armed wing of Hamas Movement) in al-Sifa area, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. After less than 5 minutes, the Israeli warplanes fired 2 other missiles at the same site. The airstrike caused severe damage to the site, but no casualties were reported. The sound of explosions caused fear among civilians in Gaza City and in the northern Gaza strip, particularly among women and children.

At approximately 00:55, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at a site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (the Military Armed Wing of Hamas Movement). The site is located in the previous place where the General Intelligence Services building “al-Safinah” was, southwest of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. After less than 5 minutes, the Israeli warplanes fired 4 other missiles at the same site. The airstrike caused severe damage to the site, but no casualties were reported. The sound of explosions caused fear among civilians in Gaza City and in the northern Gaza Strip, particularly among women and children.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Salem village, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Kamel Asa’ad ‘Omran (25) and the arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Za’tarah village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalid Ibrahim Tafesh (53), Member of the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) (53), and then arrested him. It should be noted that Tafesh is one of the Islamic Movement leaders of in Bethlehem and one of those deported to Marj al-Zuhour. He is also a former prisoner as he was arrested several times and his last time was in March last year where he was administratively detained for 4 months and was released then.

At approximately 02:15, Israeli forces moved into ‘asker Old refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Fadel Ibrahim Abu Salem (23).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed on al-Saf Street in the center of the city. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohammed Walid al-Haremi (24), Abdul Salam Khader al-Haremi (28) and ‘Essa Nader ‘Awad (22).

At approximately 21:30, Israeli soldiers moved into al-Moghir village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ayoub Husein Abu ‘Alia’a (25) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (13) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Led, Qifin, Safarin, Baqa al-Sharqiyah, Nazlet ‘Essa, Nazlet Abu al-Nar, al-Nazlah al-Gharbiyah, al-Nazlah al-Wusta and Kafer Sour villages in Tulkarm; Hebron, Deir Samet, Surif and Ethna villages in Hebron.

Friday, 18 May 2018

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Zeta, Nazlet ‘Essa,Nazlet Abu al-Nar and Kufor Sour villages in Tulkarm; Hebron and al’-Aroub refugee camp, north of the city.

Saturday, 19 May 2018

At approximately 06:35, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting continued until approximately 07:05 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Fawar refugee camp, al-Surra, Hadab al-‘Alqah and al-Thaheriyah villages in Hebron.

Sunday, 20 May 2018:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Dura al-Qare’a village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mahmoud Jamal al-Masri (22) and Nasim Rawhi Hamdan (19).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, adjacent to former al-Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting continued until approximately 09:00 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 17:20, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Amal neighborhood, northeast of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip opened fire at the border area. As a result, the shooting caused fear among farmers whose lands neat the targeted area, so they left the lands fearing for their lives, but no casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Halhoul, Beit Ummer, al-Thaheriyah, Abu al-‘Asja and al-Koum villages in Hebron.

Monday, 21 May 2018

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ra’ed Abu al-Surour in al-Bayader area, south of the city, and demanded him via loud speakers to surrender. When they raided the house, Ra’ed was not in the house. Meanwhile, a number of civilians gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli forces that surrounded the house. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets at them. As a result, 3 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded. They were transferred to Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital in Jenin. Doctors classified their injuries between minor and moderate.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sari Mohammed Taqatqah (15) and then arrested him.

At approximately 07:45, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, adjacent to former al-Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties nor material damage was reported.

Tuesday,22 May 2018

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They then raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 5 civilians namely Yahiya Mohammed al-Hour (20), Qusai Suweilem Jawabrah (21), Ahmed Ibrahim Jawabrah (20), ‘Ali Mohammed Abu Sal (19) and ‘Ammar ‘Ayed al-Wuheidi (19).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Salam neighborhood in Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohammed Fadel al-Mohtaseb (26) and Mohammed Mahmoud al-Sharbati (29) and then arrested them.

At approximately 06:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, adjacent to former al-Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting continued until approximately 07:00 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties nor material damage was reported

At approximately 08:20, Israeli forces fired an artillery shell at a watchtower belonging to Palestinian armed groups, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. however, no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (8) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah and ‘Azzoun village, east of the city; Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Hebron; Seneria, southeast of the city; Dura, Beit Ummer, al-Thaheriyah and Abu al-‘Asja villages in Hebron.

Wednesday, 23 May 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Halhoul, north of Hebron and stationed in al-Tharwah neighborhood. They then raided and searched a house belonging to Muhanned Ibrahim Zama’rah (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:50, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at 2 boats prepared to welcome the anit-blockade Flotilla in Gaza Seaport, west of Gaza City. The shelling caused severe damage to the boats, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron and stationed in al-Shurfah neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mo’men Monther al-Sharawneh (35) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:20, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting continued until approximately 04:10 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus and stationed in al-Makhfiyah neighborhood, west of the city. They surrounded Esthiyah building and raided an apartment in the third floor belonging to Nash’at Qasem Abed al-Jabali (67). The soldiers asked him about his grandson Nash’at and he told them that he is in his father’s house on Tal Street. The soldiers took Nash’at, who is old and sick into a military vehicle and took him to the house of his son ‘Adli in the ground floor in Habishah building on Tal Street, south of the city. The soldiers then raided and searched the abovementioned apartment and then arrested his son Nash’at ‘Adli al-Jabali (18). Meanwhile, a number of civilians gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets at them. As a result, a 21-year-old civilian was hit with a facial live bullet to the back. He was transferred to Rafidiya Hospital in Nablus to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified his injury as minor.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli warplanes fired 6 missiles at Ahmed al-Ja’abari military site, east of al-Tuffah neighborhood. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 06:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, adjacent to former al-Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting continued until approximately 08:00 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 18:00, medical sources at An-Najah Hospital in Nablus announced the death of ‘Odai Akram Abu Khalil (15) from ‘Ein Senia village, north of Ramallah, succumbing to wounds he sustained earlier. According to PCHR’s investigations, on 15 May 2018, dozens of civilians gathered at the northern entrance to al-Birah in commemorating the Nakbah anniversary, protesting against the relocation of the U.S Embassy to Jerusalem and condemning the Israeli forces crimes in the Gaza Strip. The protestors set fire to tires and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers stationed at “al-Mahkama” checkpoint established near “Beit Eil” settlement fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. At approximately 14:30, a number of the civilians approached the checkpoint in a distance averaged between 30 to 50 meters and the soldiers immediately opened fire at them. As a result, Abu Khalil was hit with a Two-Two bullet to the abdomen. He was taken via a PRCS ambulance to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment. He was then transferred to An-Najah Hospital in Nablus where he stayed until his death was announced.

Palestinian Died in Suspicious Death Circumstance:

On Sunday evening, 20 May 2018, medical crews in “Assaf Harofeh” Medical Center near al-Ramlah in Israel announced the death of Palestinian prisoner ‘Aziz Mousa Salem ‘Eweisat (53) from al-Mukkaber Mount village, southeast of East Jerusalem. On 09 May 2018, ‘Eweisat was transferred from al-Ramlah prison to “Assaf Harofeh” Medical Center after he suffered a stroke and stayed there until his death was announced on the abovementioned day.

It should be mentioned that ‘Aziz ‘Eweisat was arrested on 08 March 2014 and sentenced to 30 years in prison after being condemned with planning to explode the gas pipeline of “Armon Hantsev” settlement established on the Palestinian lands of al-Mukaber Mount village. In the beginning of May, he had a stroke after being transferred from “Eshel” prison to “al-Ramlah” prison. Before the stroke, prisoner ‘Eweisat said to one of the prisoners that he was beaten and maltreated in “Eshel Prison under claims of pouring hot water on a prison official. On 09 May 2018, he underwent a heart catheterization, and his health condition deteriorated. After one day, he was taken to “Tel Hashomer” Hospital where he underwent an open heart surgery. The two day before his death, ‘Eweisat suffered multiple organ failure and was on medical ventilators in “Assaf Harofeh” hospital where he underwent an MRI which showed he suffered from severe inflammation and pulmonary hypertension “increased blood pressure within the arteries of the lungs.” in the left lung. The Prisoners’ Affairs Authority then called for urgently releasing ‘Aweisat for health reasons and determined a hearing on 25 May 2018 in the Magistrate’s Court in Ramla to consider the request.

The Palestinian Prisoners Center for Studies said to PCHR’s fieldworker that prisoner ‘Eweisat was beaten and maltreated by a group of jailers in “Eshel” Prison after the prison service claimed that he poured hot water on a jailer. On Monday, 07 May 2018, during ‘Eweisat transfer from al-Ramlah Prison, he said to another prisoner the details of attacking him by the jailers as he was transferred from the cell to the solitary confinement cells according to a clear deal between “Eshel” Prison Servie and the leaders of the Prisoners Movement on condition that they don’t attack him. That was after the Prison Service claimed that he poured hot water on a jailer causing him burns. ‘Eweisat also said that the Prison Service did not commit to the deal, rather a group of jailers attacked and brutally maltreated him. As a result, he suffered severe bruises in his eyes, mouth, teeth and throughout his body. The Palestinian Prisoners Center for Studies also mentioned that fatigue and exhaustion were clear on him as he was panting while he was sitting, and had breathing difficulty in addition to pains in the chest and sever mouth dryness.

‘Eweisat Family said that on 11 May 2018, they managed to visit ‘Aziz at Tel Hashomer Hospital for 2 minutes, where they noticed clear signs of exhaustion on him and that he was under the medication influence. They also noticed bruises and beating signs on his neck.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Continuing the demonstrations in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it, Palestinian civilians organized protests against the decision throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip. They further organized peaceful demonstrations where ten thousands of civilians participated, for the eighth Friday on a row, in commemoration of the 42nd Anniversary of the Land Day in the Gaza Strip. The demonstrations were called as “The Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege.” The demonstrations were as follows during the reporting period:

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 15:30 on Friday, 18 May 2018, Palestinian protestors swarmed to the Return encampments established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return; 350 meters away from the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. A number of children and young men approached the border fence, set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors and the participants’ gathering in the Return encampment. The clashes continued until the evening hours. As a result, 7 civilians were wounded. Five of them were hit with live bullets and 2 others were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded were transferred via an ambulance belonging to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah. Doctors classified their injuries between minor and moderate.

At approximately 16:00, hundreds of civilians, including women and children within entire families started swarming into the demonstration yard in the Return encampment, east of Khuza’ah village in eastern Khan Younis to participate in the “Friday of loyalty to the martyrs and wounded” as named by the Supreme National Authority for the March of Return and Breaking the Siege. A number of civilians moved into the north of the camp, set fire to tires, chanted national slogans and raised flags. Some of them attempted to approach the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. Israeli forces stationed behind hills and sand barriers and in military vehicles along the border fence sporadically and limitedly opened fire at the protesters and fired tear gas canisters at them and in the center of the camp. The shooting and teargasing sporadically continued for 3 hours. As a result, 4 civilians, including a journalist, were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The journalist wounded was identified as Bassam Mohammed Qasem Mas’oud (41), who works at Reuters News Agency, was hit with a tear gas canister to the chest as he was wearing a Blue Press-marked Vest. Ten minutes later, he was hit with a tear gas canister to the head.

At approximately 16:30, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza strip and Israel, east of Abu Safiyah Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at hundreds of civilians for the eighth Friday within the activities of “The Return March and Breaking Siege” upon a call from the Supreme National Authority. The protestors set fire to tires and threw stones from far distances at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers. The clashes continued until approximately 19:30. As a result, 5 civilians were wounded. Four of them were hit with live bullets and one civilian was directly hot with tear gas canister. The wounded civilians were transferred via ambulances belonging to PRCS, Medical Services, Union of Health Work Committees and the Ministry of Health to the Indonesian, al-‘Awda, and Kamal ‘Edwan Hospitals. Doctors classified their injuries between moderate and minor.

At approximately 17:00, thousands of civilians gathered in eastern side of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, to participate in the “The Great March of Return” activities. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 6 civilians were hit with rubber bullets. They were transferred to al-Shifa Hospital. Doctors classified their injuries between moderate and minor.

At approximately 17:00 on the same Friday, hundreds of Palestinian civilians swarmed to the Return encampment established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, east of al-Shwakah village, east of Rafaj in the southern Gaza Strip, around 300 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The protestors raised the Palestinian flags, chanted national slogans, set fire to tires and flew paper kites. A number of them approached the border fence and threw stones at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers stationed behind sand barriers fired live bullets at the protestors. The clashes continued until approximately 19:30. As a result, 5 civilians were hit with live bullets. The wounded civilians were taken to field hospitals in the camp and then transferred to Abu Yusuf al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah city and Gaza European Hospital in Khan Yunis. Doctors classified 2 civilians’ injuries as serious as one of them had his leg amputated.

At approximately 14:30 on Saturday, 19 May 2018, hundreds of Palestinian civilians gathered into the eastern side of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City to participate in the activities of “The Great March of Return and Breaking Siege”. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a civilian was hit with a live bullet to the right hand. He was transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and doctors classified his injury as moderate.

At approximately 12:00 on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel adjacent to the Retrun encampment, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at a 20-year-old civilian from Khuza’ah. As a result, he was hit with 2 live bullets to the legs while he was at the vicinity of the Return encampment. The wounded civilian was transferred to Gaza European hospital to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified their injuries as moderate.

Two Civilians Succumbed to Their Wounds:

At approximately 23:00 on Friday, 18 May 2018, medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City announced the death of Mo’een Abdul Hamid Mohammed al-Sa’ie (59) from al-Shati’ refugee camp, west of Gaza City succumbing to his previous wounds. According to PCHR’s investigations, Mo’een was hit with a live bullet to the chest during his participation in the Great Return March on Monday, 14 May 2018, east of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

At approximately 10:15 on Saturday, 19 May 2018, medical sources at al-Quds Hospital announced the death of Mohammed Mazen Ibrahim ‘Elian (18) from al-Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip succumbing to his wounds. Mohammed was hit with a live bullet to the head in eastern al-Buraij during his participation in the Million-People March of Return on 14 May 2018. He was admitted to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah and then was transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City due to his serious injury. Mohammed’s parents later transferred him to al-Quds Hospital where his death was announced.

West Bank:

At approximately 16:30 on Saturday, 19 May 2018, a group of Palestinian civilians moved from Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, to the eastern entrance to the village, which has been closed for 15 years in favor of the entrance to “Kedumim” settlement established on the village lands. The protestors chanted national slogans demanding end of occupation, condemning the U.S President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital Israel and condemning the Israeli forces’ crimes against Palestinian protestors along the eastern border of the Gaza Strip within “The Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” activities. The protestors set fire to tires, threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 2-year-old civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to the left hand. On Friday afternoon, 18 May 2018, a similar demonstration was organized at the abovementioned entrance. As a result, many civilians suffered tear gas inhalation.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(08-15 May 2018)

Category 08 May 09 May 10 May 11 May 12 May 13 May 14 May 15 May Patients 82 46 31 2 – 92 47 54 Companions 73 45 28 2 – 80 36 44 Personal needs 32 48 52 1 – 36 – 6 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – – – – Arabs fromIsrael 2 6 9 9 – 19 – – Diplomats – – 2 – – – – – International journalists – – 3 – – – – International workers 41 47 136 9 – 43 1 11 TravelersAbroad 105 2 – – – 1 – – Business people 207 226 241 – – 361 2 – Business meetings – – – – – – – – Security interviews 1 3 1 – – 1 – – VIPs – 1 – – – 3 – – Ambulances to Israel 1 4 5 1 – 1 3 1 Patients’ Companions 1 3 4 1 – 1 3 –

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(16-22 May 2018)

Category 16 May 17 May 18 May 19 May 20 May 21 May 22 May Patients 66 34 3 – 1 72 72 Companions 55 26 3 – 1 67 64 Personal needs 14 10 4 – – 22 20 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 14 – Arabs fromIsrael 11 4 1 – – 5 3 Diplomats – – – – – – – International journalists – – – – – – – International workers 109 122 2 – – 48 32 TravelersAbroad 79 5 – – – – 57 Business people 160 118 1 – – 311 162 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 4 5 – – – 5 7 VIPs – – – – – 1 – Ambulances to Israel 3 1 8 – – 4 2 Patients’ Companions 4 1 1 – – 5 –

Note:

On 08 May 2018, Israeli authorities allowed one person; on Sunday, 13 May 2018, one person; and on Monday, 21 May 2018, 9 persons to return to the West Bank.

On Wednesday, 09 May 2018, Israeli authorities allowed 41 farmers to attend an agricultural seminar in Israel.

On Wednesday, 09 May 2018, the Israeli authorities allowed a person; on Monday, 21 May 2018, a person; and on Tuesday, 2 persons, who work at the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA) and internationals to renew their permits.

On Thursday, 17 May 2018, Israeli authorities allowed a person to give his testimony in the Israeli courts.

On Tuesday, 22 May 2018, Israeli authorities allowed 21 persons, who were wounded in the Return March, accompanied by 16 companions to travel to Jordan for treatment.

A Civilian Was Arrested at Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing in Northern Gaza Strip

On Monday, 21 May 2018, Israeli forces stationed at Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing, north of the Gaza Strip, arrested Belal Ayman Ahmed al-Astal (28) from Western Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. Belal’s father said to PCHR’s fieldworker that at approximately 08:00, his son headed to Erez Crossing for an interview with the Israeli Intelligence Service, upon the latter’s request to consider his permit request submitted by the Ministry of Civil Affairs to get a permit for travelling via the crossing. It should be noted that Belal is suffering from fistula and he submitted the application to get a permit for treatment in Jordan. His father added that Belal’s family was informed through the Palestinian Liaison that his son was detained by the Israeli forces. It should be noted that Belal is married and have 3 children and works as a salesman in a store belonging to his family.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Hebron: Israeli forces established (21) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 17 May 2018, Israeli forces established a metal detector gate at the entrance to Wad al-Gharouz area, east of Hebron, where there was an Israeli military checkpoint. It should be noted that the Israeli authorities have established 3 metal detector gates since the beginning of late April on Hebron’s main roads and completely closed a main road, south of the city, under the pretext of security reasons. On the same day, the Israeli forces established 3 military checkpoints at the northern and southern entrances to Hebron and at the entrance to Sa’ir village.

On Friday, 18 May 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit ‘Awaa and Beit Ummer villages and at the western entrance to Hebron.

On Saturday, 19 May 2018, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the eastern entrance to Dura village, at the northern entrance to Hebron, and at the entrance to Beit Ummer.

On Sunday, 20 May 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Dura and al-Shayoukh villages, at the western entrance to Hebron, and at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

On Monday, 21 May 2018, Israeli forces established 3 similar checkpoints at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp, at the entrance to Jalajel village, and at the entrance to Ethna village.

On Tuesday, 22 May 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to Sa’ir village and at the southern entrance to Hebron.

On Wednesday, 23 May 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Hebron and at the entrances to Beit ‘Awaa and Ethna villages.

Qalqiliyia:

At approximately 14:00 on Sunday, 20 May 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia. They searched Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. At approximately 16:20, the checkpoint was removed and no more arrests were reported.

Ramallah and al-Bireh:

At approximately 09:30 on Wednesday, 23 May 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the main entrance to Ras Karkar village, west of Ramallah. They closed the entrance and caused traffic jam from and into the village. The closure continued for 3 consecutive hours.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 14:00 on Thursday, 17 May 2018, Israeli forces stationed at the entrance to Palestine Technical University “al-‘Aroub branch”, north of Hebron, arrested a student, Hazem Mohamed Diyab (20), from al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

At approximately 15:00 on Friday, 18 May 2018, Israeli forces stationed at the annexation wall gate adjacent to Nazlet ‘Isaa village, north of Tulkarm, arrested Rania Ahmed Hussain ‘Ali (39). Rania was arrested while attempting to enter via the workers gate to work in Israel.

At approximately 09:30 on Sunday, 20 May 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on Tubas-Nablus road in al-Fari’ah area. They stopped Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. They then arrested Tawfiq Rafeeq Tawfiq al-Kharraz (32), who was coming from Tubas and heading to Nablus along with his father in their private car. At approximately 11:30, the checkpoint was removed and Tawfiq was taken to the detention facility.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 03:00 on Thursday, 17 May 2018, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Ahmed Jalal al-A’war (21), ‘Ali Sabri Abu Diyab (22), Mohamed Majdi Qa’qour (22), and Mahdi Yousef Abu Diyab (18).

At approximately 23:00 on Friday, 18 May 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, through its western entrance. They deployed on the village streets and then closed some of them. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered at the village entrance and then threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at the Israeli soldiers. The protesters also heavily fired fireworks at the soldiers, who fired rubber bullets at them. As a result, Mohamed Fathi Abu al-Humus (29) was hit with a rubber bullet to the right thigh before arresting him by the soldiers.

At approximately 03:00 on Monday, 21 May 2018, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khaled Tayseer Abu Mayalah (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Sa’idiyia neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed Khaled al-Moghrabi (27) and then arrested him.

At approximately 23:00 on Monday, Israeli forces arrested two children while they were in Bab al-‘Amoud yard in the center of occupied East Jerusalem. The Israeli forces then took them to Salah al-Deen Police Station for investigation. The arrested children were identified as Mohanad Mohamed Qara’een (14) and Ahmed Yaseen Murad (15).

At approximately 03:30 on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 5 civilians, including a child. The arrested civilians were identified as Mohamed ‘Amer Mahmoud (19), Mohamed Jehad ‘Eliyan (21), Fayiz Mohamed Muhasin (22), Mohamed Zakariyia ‘Eliyan (17), and Wadee’ Hussain ‘Eliyan (18).

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

At approximately 11:00 on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Sha’b al-Botum area, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. They handed 4 notices to stop construction works under the pretext of non-licensing in areas classified as area (C). The notices were as follows:

A 30-square-meter residential room belonging to Isma’il Ishaq Jabareen; A 25-square-meter residential room and a 50-square-meter barrack built of tin plates belonging to Mohanad Isma’I Jabareen; A 30-square-meter residential tent belonging to Mohamed ‘Abed Jabareen; and A 30-square-meter clinic built with shed and steel pillars.

Israeli settlers’ attacks

On Wednesday, 23 May 2018, a group of Israeli settlers cut with automatic saws around 700 grapevines planted 15 years ago in lands adjacent to bypass road (60) in al-Murajimah area, north of Hebron. Those grapevines were planted in 9 dunums belonging to 4 farmers, from Halhoul village. It should be noted that the Israeli settlers cut 400 grapevines a week ago in an area near a military watchtower established in the area. The affected farmers were identified as:

Isma’il ‘Ataa Hasan Karjah: 200 grapevines.

Maher Isma’il ‘Ataa Karjah: 200 grapevines.

Yunis ‘Ali Ahmed Abu ‘Arish: 100 grapevines.

Waleed ‘Abed al-Razaq Dehidel: 200 grapevines.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

