Iran Rules out Negotiations over Missile Program: Official

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 27, 2018

Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran (SNSC) said Iran will not agree to negotiate any limitations on its missile development and it does not seek permission from anyone to defend its missile program.

“The United States is not trustworthy to negotiate with at all. The missile power of Iran is completely indigenous and defensive. We do not await anyone’s permit to develop our conventional defense capabilities and are not willing to negotiate over this matter,” Ali Shamkhani said in an interview with Al-Jazeera Arabic this week.

“It does not make any sense to negotiate with a country that does not respect its obligations. The US withdrawal meant that it tore the international agreement,” Shamkhani added.

“During the 40 years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution we did not initiate any aggression on any country and we are not looking for a territorial expansion,” the Iranian top security official noted.

Source: Mehr News Agency

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Iran, USA |