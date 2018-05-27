Yemeni Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Saudi-led Mercenaries

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 26, 2018

Yemeni forces who have been confronting the Saudi-led aggression on the Arab impoverished country inflicted heavy losses on mercenaries hired by aggression powers in the western coast front.

A source in the Yemeni defense ministry said that Yemeni forces managed to repel the Saudi-led offensive, which lasted for two days, confirming that huge number of Saudi-led mercenaries were killed and injured, including commanders.

The Yemeni allied forces destroyed five Saudi-led vehicles and managed to seize arms left by mercenaries, the source said, reiterating previous threats that the western coast front in Yemen will witness many surprises.

“Such game-changing surprises will be lessons for all invaders who have been attacking Yemen,” Al-Massirah TV channel quoted the source as saying.

Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition, which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni Army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

