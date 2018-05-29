Daraa… for sure…Idlib and Raqqa درعا… حتماً… وإدلب والرقة

Posted on by martyrashrakat

مايو 29, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Since the liberation of Aleppo, as a prominent event that changed the equations of the war in Syria at the beginning of the term of the US President Donald Trump, the US politics along with its most prominent ally the Saudi entity and the occupation entity focused on obstructing the course of liberation in the light of the recognition of the inability to impose a counter course that retakes the lead and wages the war of changing geography at the expense of the Syrian Arab Army and its allies. Despite the media support which given to the American-Israeli strikes along with diplomatic campaign and media exaggeration it can only be classified strategically as an attempt to affect the path that is progressing clearly; which is the restoration of the Syrian geography by the Syrian Arab army and a complete support of allies.

The talk about qualitative strikes targeted the Iranian presence in Syria or the presence of Hezbollah is as the talk about qualitative strikes that targeted the structure of the Syrian army and its air defenses or about Russian-Iranian disputes or Syrian-Russian disputes must be verified, checked, and tested; In other words, will the projects of liberation for restoring further geography continue, or is the static to put the north and south border lines under the ceiling of an equation of the seek for an understanding with Washington and meeting its conditions, because the progress in the projects of liberation is impossible in the most difficult areas with less power, in other words it is impossible to achieve the liberation if the force of the Syrian Arb army and its Russian and Iranian allies was not at its best and at the highest levels of coordination, integration, and determination to wage the most brutal battles.

The importance of the American statement that warns the Syrian army from waging the battle of Daraa is that implicitly it recognizes the failure of the project of obstructing the course of liberation which started from Aleppo a year and a half ago, and thus the failure of the military strikes and the diplomatic pressures, including the seeking to confuse the relations between the parts of the Russian-Syrian-Iranian alliance as well as the American withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear understanding in achieving the goal, as the importance of the statement issued by the Russian reconciliation Center for Syria in Hmeimim Air Base about the end of the work agreement to reduce the escalation in the southern Syria unless the withdrawal of Al Nusra front from there. The parties of the agreement in the south are Russia, America, Jordan, and Israel implicitly. The statement is an announcement of the preparation of Daraa battle unless meeting the withdrawal of Al Nusra, and thus recalling the scenario of the start of Al Ghouta battle which many bet on the non-participation of Russia, but it was the widest and the most sever participation despite the international clatter.

On the northern front there is something similar politically and militarily. Sochi Summit which brought together the President Vladimir Putin and the President Bashar Al-Assad has led to a clear equation that targets the Turkish position entitled an open partnership in the political process with new spirit entitled the recognition of a pivotal role of the Syrian state, its president and its army versus Turkish withdrawal at the rhythm of the progress of the political process otherwise the Turkish presence is illegitimate foreign occupation that must be eradicated immediately. The standard of the Turkish convergence is political and military through facilitating the joining of the armed groups affiliated to Turkey to the political solution towards the participation in a unified government under the leadership of the President Al-Assad. While militarily, through the withdrawal of these groups out of the international road from Hama to Aleppo, handing them over to the Syrian Arab Army and securing the opening of the Damascus-Bab Al Hawa road. This is the meaning of the equation of the political solution that paves the way for the withdrawal of the foreign forces. While in the north-east front the active military movement in Badia and the surrounding of Deir Al Zour indicates to a daily harsh confrontation between the Syrian Arab Army and the American forces that protects the units of ISIS and takes the armed Kurdish groups as a pretext of its operations. This preparation in the north paves the way for moving to a crucial political military action after the Turkish test in the north-west and after the achievement in the south.

Daraa will be the destination surely but how? The answer depends on the American-Jordanian- Israeli considerations, so either to take an initiative to end the presence of the armed groups in Daraa, to put it voluntarily under the control of the Syrian Arab Army, and to secure the opening of the Syrian-Jordanian borders or the Syrian army will start its crucial battle, so everyone has to bear the consequences, the evening of the rockets on Golan is an example if they try to obstruct.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

مايو 28, 2018

ناصر قنديل – منذ تحرير حلب، كحدث بارز غيّر معادلات الحرب في سورية في بداية ولاية الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، تركّزت السياسة الأميركية ومعها حليفاها الأبرز الكيان السعودي وكيان الاحتلال، على إعاقة مسار التحرير، في ظلّ التسليم بالعجز عن فرض مسار معاكس باستعادة زمام المبادرة وخوض حرب تغيّر الجغرافيا على حساب الجيش العربي السوري وحلفائه مجدّداً. ورغم كلّ الزخم الإعلامي الذي منح للضربات الأميركية والإسرائيلية وما رافقها من جلبة دبلوماسية وضجيج إعلامي، لا يمكن تصنيفها استراتيجياً إلا كمحاولة مشاغبة على مسار واضح يتقدّم، وهو استعادة الجيش السوري بدعم كامل من الحلفاء للجغرافيا السورية. – الحديث عن ضربات نوعية استهدفت الحضور الإيراني في سورية، أو وجود حزب الله، كالحديث عن ضربات نوعية أصابت بنية الجيش السوري ودفاعاته الجوية، أو عن خلافات روسية إيرانية، أو روسية سورية، يجد اختباره في نهاية المطاف وفحص صدقيته وقيمته في مكان واحد صالح للصرف: هو هل ستتواصل بعد كلّ ذلك مشاريع التحرير للمزيد من الجغرافيا، أم أنّ الستاتيكو الذي يضع الشريطين الحدوديّين الشمالي والجنوبي تحت سقف معادلة السعي للتفاهم مع واشنطن وتلبية شروطها، لأنّ التقدّم في مشروع التحرير مستحيل في المناطق الأصعب بقوة أقلّ، أيّ أنه مستحيل ما لم تكن قوة الجيش السوري وحلفائه الروسي والإيراني والمقاومة في أحسن حال وأعلى مستويات التنسيق والتكامل والعزم على خوض المعارك الأشدّ قسوة إلى جانبه. – أهمية التصريح الأميركي الذي يحذّر الجيش السوري من خوض معركة درعا، أنّه يعترف ضمناً بفشل مشروع إعاقة مسار التحرير، الذي بدأ من حلب قبل عام ونصف العام. وبالتالي فشل الضربات العسكرية والضغوط الدبلوماسية، بما فيها السعي لإرباك العلاقات بين أطراف الحلف الروسي الإيراني السوري، وفي قلبها الانسحاب الأميركي من التفاهم النووي الإيراني، في تحقيق هذا الهدف، وكذلك أهمية التصريح الصادر عن غرفة المصالحة الروسية في حميميم عن انتهاء العمل باتفاق خفض التصعيد في جنوب سورية، ما لم يتمّ سحب جبهة النصرة من هناك، والاتفاق في الجنوب أطرافه روسيا وأميركا والأردن و»إسرائيل» ضمناً. والتصريح إعلان عن التحضير لمعركة درعا ما لم تتمّ تلبية شرط سحب النصرة، وفي ذلك استعادة لسيناريو لبدء معركة الغوطة، التي راهن كثيرون على عدم مشاركة روسيا بخوضها، فكانت المشاركة الأوسع والأقسى رغم كلّ الضجيج الدولي. – على الجبهة الشمالية يحدث شيء مماثل سياسياً وعسكرياً، فقمّة سوتشي التي جمعت الرئيسين فلاديمير بوتين وبشار الأسد خرجت بمعادلة واضحة الاستهداف للموقف التركي، عنوانها باب مفتوح للشراكة في العملية السياسية بروحية جديدة، عنوانها التسليم بدور محوري للدولة السورية ورئيسها وجيشها، مقابل جدولة انسحاب تركي على إيقاع تقدّم العملية السياسية، وإلا فالوجود التركي احتلال أجنبي غير شرعي وجب أن ينسحب فوراً، ومعيار التجاوب التركي سياسي وعسكري، بتسهيل ضمّ الجماعات المسلحة المحسوبة على تركيا لهذا المفهوم الواقعي للحلّ السياسي، وصولاً للمشاركة بحكومة موحّدة في ظلّ الرئيس الأسد، وعسكرياً بسحب هذه الجماعات إلى خارج الطريق الدولي من حماة إلى حلب وتسليمه للجيش السوري، وتأمين فتح طريق دمشق باب الهوا. وهذا معنى معادلة الحلّ السياسي يمهّد لانسحاب القوات الأجنبية، بينما على الضفة الموازية في الشمال الشرقي تشير الحركة العسكرية النشطة في البادية ومحيط دير الزور، إلى مواجهة قاسية ويومية بين الجيش السوري والقوات الأميركية التي توفر الحماية لوحدات داعش هناك، وتتخذ من الجماعات الكردية المسلحة واجهة لعملياتها، وهذا التحضير شمالاً يمهّد للانتقال لعمل سياسي عسكري حاسم بعد الاختبار التركي في الشمال الغربي وبعد الإنجاز جنوباً. – درعا حتماً وحكماً، لكن كيف؟ الجواب يتوقف على الحسابات الأميركية الأردنية الإسرائيلية، فما لم يتمّ التقدّم بمبادرة تنهي وجود الجماعات المسلحة في مدينة درعا وتضعها طوعاً بتصرّف الجيش العربي السوري وتؤمّن فتح الحدود الأردنية السورية، وإلا فالجيش السوري سيبدأ معركته الفاصلة، وأمام الآخرين تحمّل العواقب، ولهم في ليلة صواريخ الجولان مثال إذا حاولوا الإعاقة. Related Videos

