Posted on by fada1

The Saker

May 31, 2018

A very interesting interview of Syrian President Bashar Assad who confirms that Russia and the US were very close to war in April and that the Syrian plan to deal with the AngloZionist threat is to further beef-up Syrian air defenses. The man makes perfectly good sense to me. The Saker

Related

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Assad, Axis of Resistance, GCC, ISIL, Russia, Syria, Syria reconciliation, USA |