Posted on by michaellee2009

The Illegal Israeli Blockade of Gaza: An Insult to All Civilised People Everywhere

By Hans Stehling

The Israeli blockade of Gaza’s 1.8 million residents from essential supplies of food, medicine, power and goods has now continued for 11 years!

This blockade is illegal, inhuman and an atrocity against a civilian population, the likes of which has no parallel in modern history. It is the deliberate repression, starvation and oppression of nearly two million civilians in an illegal attempt by the nuclear-armed state of Israel to effect a regime change under the pretext of arms control.

The number of Palestinians in Israel, the Occupied Gaza Strip, Occupied East Jerusalem and the Occupied West Bank is now estimated at over 5.3 million, exceeding the Jewish population of 5.2 million.

Arabs and Jews, in number, are therefore approximately equal yet the state of Israel controls the vast majority of the land and the indigenous population, through military force and illegal occupation and settlement.

The UN Security Council has declared the occupation of Palestinian land with the settlement of 600,000+ Israeli citizens, to be illegal and a violation of international law and the Geneva Conventions on Human Rights.

For more than 11 years the world has watched as nearly two million indigenous Palestinians are deprived of basic humanitarian help. Virtually no electricity or power, insufficient food and clothes, restricted building materials, no employment, prohibited movement of people or goods, a blockade of the entire Mediterranean coast of Gaza by heavily armed Israeli forces intent on beating two million into submission. All this in the full glare of the international media.

It is an insult to humanity. An insult to democracy. An insult to Judaism, Christianity, Islam and an affront to God and all decent, civilised people everywhere.

*

Hans Stehling (pen name) is an analyst based in the UK. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Gaza, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Siege on Gaza |