US Ambassador to Serbia: If You Want Peace, Give Kosovo Islamists Their Own State

Posted on by martyrashrakat

On May 29th, a group of Serbs displaced from the Kosovo village of Petrich by Albanian violence attempted to visit the remains of the demolished village church and the village cemetery to mark Holy Trinity holiday (according to the Julian calendar). However, as is usual in most of NATO-occupied Kosovo, they were met by a violent Albanian mob who blocked the road leading to the church and hurled stones at them, injuring three, one seriously. In addition, another Serb participating in a holiday ritual was arrested inside the church yard by Kosovo Albanian police on dubious charges, only to be released a few hours later.

Marko Djurich, Director of the Serbian Government Office for Kosovo and Metohija, condemned this latest act of violence, referring to it as “anti-civilizational,” charging that displaced Kosovo Serbs have been “systematically prevented from marking Christian holidays in their villages” for years and that Albanian extremists “want to completely eradicate and suppress every memory related to the Serb existence” in that part of Serbia’s breakaway province.

Dalibor Jevtich, one of the Serbs still living in Kosovo who has tried to work with the majority Albanian authorities, but who recently resigned as Kosovo Minister for Communities and Return, reacted similarly:

“This is not just preventing the displaced from visiting the church and to preach their faith, this is a blockade of everything we are trying to do in terms of the return and survival of Serbs in Kosovo,” said Jevtich Just a day before, a clinic in the Serbian village of Suvi Do was stoned as well, with several windows being broken. Director of the Kosovska Mitrovica medical center, Dr. Milan Ivanovich, said that this was not the first time that the clinic had been attacked. “The surgery in the village of Suvi Do was stoned twice in 24 hours and before that scores of times,” he said, adding that the purpose of the stoning was to demonstrate that Albanians “do not want to co-exist with Serbs,” and that Kosovo government institutions “have shown no will to prevent similar attacks or find the perpetrators.”

Earlier in May, the 14th century Serbian Orthodox Dechani Monastery, the endowment of Serbian King Stefan Urosh III (1322-1331), was imperiled by an illegal road being built by the so-called Kosovo government. According to a communique of the Diocese of Rashka and Prizren of the Serbian Orthodox Church, the government initiated illegal construction works on the transit road within the Special protected zone around the Monastery, which is “severely prohibited by the Law on Special protected zones which was adopted by Kosovo Parliament.” However, as the Monastery is on the UNESCO List of World Heritage in Danger, enough dust was raised to force the government to back down and “suspend” the roadworks. Still, that seems like nothing more than a temporary reprieve, as majority Muslim Albanian pressure on the remaining Orthodox Christian population and its holy sites shows no prospects of abating. Fr. Sava Janjich, Abbot of the Dechani Monastery, has concluded as much, posting a photo of the monastery’s walls topped by barbed wire on his Twitter page, “which says more than many words.” Indeed, practically all Christian holy sites in NATO and EU supervised Kosovo still need protection from attack, after almost 20 years of presence and billions spent by these two Western military and political blocs.

In fact, since tens of thousands of NATO troops arrived in Serbia’s southern Kosovo province in June 1999, following NATO’s illegal bombing of Serbia and Montenegro (at that time known as the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia), on the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 1244, the lot of the local Christians – and all non-Albanians for that matter – has grown progressively worse. More than 250.000 of them have been expelled and almost none allowed to return, and over 150 churches, monasteries and holy sites, many of them irreplaceable medieval treasures, have been severely damaged or destroyed. More than 1,000 Serbs have been murdered in this period, but the crimes have gone unpunished.

This, of course, did not deter the U.S. and other “liberal democracy” flag-waivers from recognizing so-called Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence of February 2008, and from pressuring other countries, including Serbia itself, to follow suit. It is no wonder that the culture of impunity has taken such firm hold among Kosovo Albanian politicians and, especially, the Islamists among them. According to a 2016 Deutsche Welle report, 50,000 Kosovo Albanians (out of a population of about 1 million) are now members of “conservative Islamic groups,” with the former relatively liberal form of Islam that had been practiced there for centuries increasingly being replaced by strict forms of the Saudi Wahhabism, and Kosovo Albanian society increasingly shifting to a “religious-ethnic society.” In addition, Kosovo has become the largest per capita supplier of ISIS fighters in Europe. All on NATO’s and the EU’s watch. Democracy at its finest on display.

However, all is not lost: this horrible reality could, apparently, quite easily end, if Serbia were to heed the advice of the U.S. Ambassador to Serbia, one Kyle Scott. This was Scott’s reaction to the stoning of the displaced Serbs mentioned at the beginning of this article:

“Yesterday’s incident in Petric further emphasizes the need for working on an agreement on a comprehensive normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia, which must ensure the Serbian population the freedom to participate in the political, social and religious life of Kosovo without fear for their own security,” Scott wrote in his Twitteraccount after the brutal attack on Christian churchgoers.

There it is. No condemnation, no call for mobilization, international action or arrest, and certainly no call for any sort of “humanitarian bombing,” the pathetic, false excuse used by Bill Clinton to attack a sovereign country for 78 days in order to snatch away 15% of its territory and its holiest Christian sites. Instead, according to the U.S. ambassador, Kosovo’s former (?) terrorist leadership and associated Islamist thugs should to be rewarded yet again, through a “comprehensive normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia,” which is State Department newspeak for Serbia acquiescing to so-called Kosovo’s formal independence through diplomatic recognition and consent for Kosovo’s being granted a seat in the UN.

In other words, following the American ambassador’s logic (sic!), the anti-Serbian and anti-Christian violence in Kosovo is perfectly understandable and expected, and the only cure is to reward the perpetrators – with formal recognition of statehood. That would, naturally, be followed by the formation of a real army, something that Western governments, (naturally) led by the U.S., have been quietly aiding and abetting for years, thus violating UN SC Resolution 1244, which, among other things, provides for “demilitarizing the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) and other armed Kosovo Albanian groups.” If armed former terrorists and present future Islamists don’t bring peace to the Balkans – nothing will! Since the Syrian recipe has worked so well, let’s apply it to the Balkans. Or is it that the Balkan recipe was (un)successfully applied in Syria… Either way, the master chef sits in Washington.

Memo to Mike Pompeo, the “very devout Christian” now in charge of the U.S. Department of State, with several questions: 1. Is it your State Department’s policy to continue to reward violent Islamist violence against Christian peoples and holy sites? 2. Is this a new interpretation of Christianity, unknown to the rest of fallen humanity? 3. How is your Kosovo and general Balkans policy different from that of the Clintons, who spearheaded the destabilization and Islamization of the region during the 1990s?

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: ISIL, NATO, Serbia, US Foreign Policy, USA, Yugoslavia |