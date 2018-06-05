The American withdrawal from Syria has become imminent الانسحاب الأميركي من سورية صار على الطاولة

Posted on by martyrashrakat

يونيو 5, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

It is not easy for Syria’s enemies to recognize the fact that it has succeeded along with its allies in winning the battle of the unity of Syria and its sovereignty. It is the goal for which Iran came, Hezbollah intervened, and Russia positioned, while the Americans, Turks, Israelis, and Saudis came in order to overthrow Syria, to divide it and to grasp its sovereignty along with Al-Qaeda and ISIS. After the victories achieved by the Syrian army with the support of its allies, the President Vladimir Putin and the President Bashar Al-Assad announced the convergence between a political process and the exit of the foreign forces. It was clear that the issue is the US presence and the project of the Kurdish secession which it protects, because it is not easy to deal with the Turkish occupation during their presence, while with the end of the US presence and the project of the Kurdish secession the Turkish occupation will fall twice by knockout, it will not be able to justify its presence with the end of the secession project and will not be able to refuse the withdrawal since the Americans preceded it.

Contrary to every expected calendar, the Presidents Putin and Al-Assad put the priority for the US withdrawal. The expectations were to resolve Idlib’s front politically, security, and militarily before opening the file of the US occupation and the project of the Kurdish secession, but the destination was towards the south. Many people did not pay attention that the intended political process starts there and its issue is the US presence, so what will be applied in the South will be the scenario of the north. In the south there is the most important US military base in the Syrian territories; Tanf Base, it is the gate between Damascus and Baghdad, and it is the actual background of all the armed groups which tampered in the security and formed the permanent threat to the concept of sovereignty and unity. Furthermore, the extension of the Saudi presence by Jordanian proxy is in the south, and the Israeli security involved with the security belt on the borders of Golan which the leaders of the occupation entity declared that Al Nusra is entrusted to is also in the south.

After checking what was issued as positions, analyses, and statements from Damascus, Moscow, and Tehran especially what the President Al-Assad, the Foreign Minister Walid Al Moallem, and the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani said that the priority is to dismantle Tanf Base, and after the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has already talked about Tanf Base in his daily statements as promoted in the Saudi media as a title of the Russian-Israeli deal at the expense of Iran and Hezbollah describing it with as a title of sabotage, in contrast, after what has been issued in Washington and what the Assistant Secretary of State David Satterfield posed as published by Middle East newspaper, it seems clear that the negotiation is revolving about dismantling Tanf Base as an essential element of any settlement in the south of Syria and to hand over the security in the region till the borders of Golan and Jordan’s borders and Iraqis borders to the Syrian Army since Washington agreed to dismantle and to withdraw.

This great historic achievement is outstanding because it means the approaching of the end of the war on Syria and the announcement of the historic and strategic victory, because it will be repeated quickly in the north. This is the meaning of the synchronization between south’s settlement and later the north one according to the conditions determined by the President Al-Assad with the completion of the committee that has emerged from Sochi conference for the political solution. The US talk about a compromise entitled the formation of a collective government where America and its groups in the Gulf and their followers have not but to talk about imaginary achievement is an ambush that has been made in Syrian-Russian –Iranian operations room along with the resistance, it is to hand over the security of the territories and the borders to the Syrian army as if Iran and the resistance entered to Syria just to deploy where the Syrian army deploys not to support the Syrian army when it is necessary to impose its deployment and to spread its sovereignty as a national army. This is certified by the leaders of Iran and the resistance, who will celebrate its achievement as a historic strategic victory along with the Syrian leadership, the people, and the army by grasping the recognition of the enemies after a war of nearly eight years that the project of overthrowing Syria and its division has collapsed irreversibly and that Syria is unified under the leadership of its president and army and its cohesion and the cohesion of its allies around it.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

يونيو 4, 2018

ناصر قنديل – لن يكون سهلاً على أعداء سورية الاعتراف بأنها مع حلفائها نجحوا بالفوز بمعركة وحدة سورية وسيادتها. وهو الهدف الذي من أجله جاءت إيران ودخل حزب الله وتموضعت روسيا في هذه الحرب. ومن أجل إسقاط سورية وتقسيمها وسلب سيادتها جاء الأميركيون والأتراك والإسرائيليون والسعوديون وجلبوا القاعدة وداعش. وبعد الانتصارات التي حققها الجيش السوري بدعم حلفائه، أعلن الرئيسان فلاديمير بوتين وبشار الأسد عن التزاوج بين عملية سياسية وخروج القوات الأجنبية، وكان واضحاً أنّ القضية هي في الوجود الأميركي ومشروع الانفصال الكردي الذي يحميه، فببقائهما معاً، الاحتلال والانفصال، لن تسهل معالجة الاحتلال التركي، وبزوال الاحتلال الأميركي ومشروع الانفصال الكردي يسقط الاحتلال التركي مرتين، بالضربة القاضية، فلا هو قادر على تبرير البقاء بزوال مشروع الانفصال ولا هو قادر على رفض الانسحاب وقد سبقه الأميركيون. – خلافاً لكلّ روزنامة متوقعة، وضع الرئيسان بوتين والأسد أولوية الانسحاب الأميركي وكانت التوقعات أن يتمّ الحسم في جبهة إدلب سياسياً وأمنياً وعسكرياً، قبل فتح ملف الاحتلال الأميركي ومشروع الانفصال الكردي، فجاء التوجّه جنوباً، ولم ينتبه كثيرون أنّ العملية السياسية المقصودة تبدأ هناك، وأنّ موضوعها هو الوجود الأميركي، وأنّ ما سينطبق في الجنوب سيكون هو سيناريو الشمال. وفي الجنوب أهمّ القواعد العسكرية الأميركية في الأراضي السورية وهي قاعدة التنف، وهي الممسكة ببوابة العبور بين دمشق وبغداد. وهي الخلفية الفعلية لكلّ العصابات المسلحة التي عبثت بالأمن وشكّلت التهديد الدائم لمفهومَي السيادة والوحدة، وفي الجنوب الامتداد للحضور السعودي بالوكالة الأردنية، وفي الجنوب الأمن الإسرائيلي المرتبط بمشروع حزام أمني على حدود الجولان صرّح قادة كيان الاحتلال أن النصرة تُؤتمَن عليه. – يبدو اليوم واضحاً من الجمع بين ما صدر من مواقف وتحليلات وتصريحات، من دمشق وموسكو، وطهران، خصوصاً ما قاله الرئيس الأسد ووزير الخارجية وليد المعلم ورئيس مجلس الأمن القومي الإيراني علي شمخاني، إنّ الأولوية هي تفكيك قاعدة التنف، وقد سبق لوزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف، الذي يتمّ تسويقه في الإعلام السعودي كعنوان لصفقة روسية إسرائيلية على حساب إيران وحزب الله، أن جعل قاعدة التنف موضوعاً يومياً لتصريحاته، واصفاً إياها بعنوان التخريب. وفي المقابل ما صدر في واشنطن وما عرضه نائب وزير الخارجية الأميركية ديفيد ساترفيلد كما نشرت جريدة الشرق الأوسط ، أنّ التفاوض يدور على تفكيك قاعدة التنف كعنصر جوهري لأيّ تسوية في جنوب سورية، عنوانها تسلّم الجيش السوري الأمن في المنطقة حتى حدود الجولان وحدود الأردن وحدود العراق، وأنّ واشنطن موافقة على التفكيك والانسحاب. – يتقدّم بصورة مدهشة النجاح بتحقيق هذا الإنجاز التاريخي الكبير الذي يعني قرب نهاية الحرب على سورية، وإعلان النصر التاريخي والاستراتيجي، لأنّه سيكون قابلاً للتكرار في الشمال، وبسرعة، وهذا معنى التزامن بين تسوية الجنوب ولاحقاً الشمال بالشروط التي حدّدها الرئيس الأسد، مع اكتمال اللجنة المنبثقة عن مؤتمر سوتشي للحلّ السياسي، والحديث الأميركي عن تسوية عنوانها تشكيل حكومة جامعة، ولا يملك الأميركي وجماعاته في الخليج وأتباعهم سوى إطلاق القنابل الدخانية، والحديث عن إنجاز وهمي. وهو كمين تمّ تصنيعه في غرفة عمليات سورية روسية إيرانية مع المقاومة، هو أن يكون الجيش السوري وحده مَن يتسلّم أمن المناطق والحدود، كأنّ إيران والمقاومة دخلا إلى سورية للانتشار، حيث ينتشر الجيش السوري، وليس للوقوف إلى جانب الجيش السوري حيث يستدعي الأمر معركة لفرض انتشاره وبسط سيادته. والمقصود سيادته هو كجيش وطني. وهو ما يؤكده قادة إيران والمقاومة صبحاً ومساء، وسيحتفلون بتحقيقه كنصر تاريخي استراتيجي جنباً إلى جنب مع القيادة السورية والشعب والجيش في سورية، بانتزاع اعتراف الأعداء بعد حرب تقارب سنتها الثامنة من نصفها، بأنّ مشروع إسقاط سورية وتقسيمها قد سقط إلى غير رجعة، وأنّ سورية موحدة في ظلّ رئيسها وجيشها تنتصر بقوة تماسكها وتماسك حلفائها من حولها.

