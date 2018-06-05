US Missiles To Germany – Defense Or Warmongering?

Posted on June 5, 2018 by michaellee2009

Rumors continue to spread that the US is preparing to deploy its THAAD anti-missile system in Germany for the first time. What’s the threat? Iran, we are told. Particularly as the US pulling out of the deal has increased tensions. But is this really about defense of Europe, as the US military claims, or is it more about keeping the big US defense contractors fat and happy? Tune in to today’s Liberty Report:

