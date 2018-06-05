Posted on by michaellee2009

US Missiles To Germany – Defense Or Warmongering?

Rumors continue to spread that the US is preparing to deploy its THAAD anti-missile system in Germany for the first time. What’s the threat? Iran, we are told. Particularly as the US pulling out of the deal has increased tensions. But is this really about defense of Europe, as the US military claims, or is it more about keeping the big US defense contractors fat and happy? Tune in to today’s Liberty Report:

