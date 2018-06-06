israel disrespectful to Muslim and Christian graves in Jerusalem

Posted on by michaellee2009

Israel digs up centuries old Palestinian graves in Jerusalem

Daily Sabah

Israeli forces are seen at Bab al-Rahma cemetery in East Jerusalem on Dec. 10, 2017. (AA Photo)

Israeli authorities have resumed excavation work at the historic Bab Al-Rahma cemetery, just outside the eastern wall of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Israel’s Nature And Parks Authority (INPA) reportedly began digging up graves about three weeks ago in order to establish “a national park on parts of the cemetery’s land,” Wafa said.

The centuries old cemetery has great religious significance and is the site of the graves of Ubada ibn as-Samit and Shadad ibn Aus, companions of the Prophet Muhammad.

Wafa said INPA last month fenced off the parts of the cemetery it plans to annex, including the land on which the Muslim leaders are buried.

Several Palestinians were reportedly injured by Israeli police as they tried to stop the demolition of the graves over the weekend.

Demolition at Bab Al-Rahma began in 2015, when Israeli authorities announced they would seize sections of the cemetery to build a national park trail.

Israel has no legal rights to annex land in occupied East Jerusalem, according to several United Nations resolutions. However, such desecration of holy sites – both Muslim and Christian – is routinely carried out by Israel.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Gaza, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine |