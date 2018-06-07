’Israel’ Rejects Ahed Tamimi’s Request for Release, Murders Relative

06-06-2018 | 23:26

“Israel” Prison Service’ on Wednesday rejected a request by Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi, to cut a third of her sentence.

In its decision, “Israel” claimed a “lack of regret, the severity of the offenses and an assessment of the danger she poses.”



Ahed Tamimi, arrested since December 19, is well-known for targeting an “Israeli” officer and soldier, who were attacking her family and home.Meanwhile, “Israeli” forces have shot and killed a 21-year-old Palestinian during a raid in a village near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The incident took place in the village of Nabi Salih on Wednesday. Clashes erupted after “Israeli” troops stormed a number of houses there.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the victim as Izza Abdul-Hafiz al-Tamimi, adding that Zionist forces had directly fired three bullets at him.

Palestinian activist Bilal Tamimi told the official Wafa news agency that “Israeli” soldiers had prevented Palestinian medical teams from attending the youth.

Another Palestinian was also injured in the clashes.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

