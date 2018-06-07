’Israel’ Rejects Ahed Tamimi’s Request for Release, Murders Relative

Posted on June 7, 2018 by indigoblue76
Local Editor 
06-06-2018 | 23:26

 
“Israel” Prison Service’ on Wednesday rejected a request by Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi, to cut a third of her sentence.
 
Ahed Tamimi
 
In its decision, “Israel” claimed a “lack of regret, the severity of the offenses and an assessment of the danger she poses.”


Ahed Tamimi, arrested since December 19, is well-known for targeting an “Israeli” officer and soldier, who were attacking her family and home.Meanwhile, “Israeli” forces have shot and killed a 21-year-old Palestinian during a raid in a village near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The incident took place in the village of Nabi Salih on Wednesday. Clashes erupted after “Israeli” troops stormed a number of houses there.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the victim as Izza Abdul-Hafiz al-Tamimi, adding that Zionist forces had directly fired three bullets at him.

Palestinian activist Bilal Tamimi told the official Wafa news agency that “Israeli” soldiers had prevented Palestinian medical teams from attending the youth.

Another Palestinian was also injured in the clashes.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team 

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Intifada, Jewish Crimes, Nazi Israel, Occupation Terrorism, Occupied W Bank, Palestine, Popular Resistance, Prisoners of Zion |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: