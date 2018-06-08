Pingpong: Richard Forer vs. Gilad Atzmon

Posted on by samivesusu

June 04, 2018 / Gilad Atzmon

In this talk Richard Forer and Gilad Atzmon engage in a lively back and forth discussion about identity politics, truth and truthfulness in the context of Israel and Palestine.

This talk was recorded on May 12, 2018.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=buT9msHzIgM

To Support Gilad’s Legal Defence Fund

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: anti-semitism, Gilad Atzmon, Great Return March, Holocaust, Identity Politics, Jewish Crimes, Jewish History, jewish identity, Nazi Israel, Trump, Truth, USA, Zionism, Zionist entity |