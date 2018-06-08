Quds Day 2018: World Marks Occasion with Rallies in 800+ Cities

Posted on by martyrashrakat

08-06-2018 | 11:18



Millions of people across Iran and other countries are gathering for the International Quds Day rallies in a show of support and solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn the Zionist decades-long occupation of Palestine.



In Tehran and other Iranian cities and towns, people are participating in the annual event which falls on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.



Similar events are planned to take place in London and Toronto as well as in 800 cities worldwide, which usually see people chanting anti-“Israeli” slogans and burning the occupying regime’s flags.



Relatively, organizers in Toronto said the theme of the rally is to push for “justice, peace and love” and countering Islamophobia and racism as well as opposing the “Zionism and “Israeli” war crimes”.



Near the “Israeli” fence separating Gaza from the occupied territories, Palestinians are expected to throng the site which has become the scene of bloodshed in recent weeks.



The International Quds Day is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini, who designated the day in solidarity with the Palestinians.



This year, Quds Day has become a larger rallying cry as it comes after months of mass protests in Gaza which proved “Israel’s” inability to stop the Palestinians despite widespread use of deadly force against unarmed protesters.



Since late March, over 120 Palestinian protesters were martyred and thousands more wounded by Zionist forces, mainly sharpshooters. The “Israeli” military has come under intense international criticism for permitting its forces to open fire on unarmed protesters in Gaza.

