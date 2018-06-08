UN: Assault on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port could Cost 250,000 Lives

A long-feared assault on Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah by the Saudi-led coalition could cost up to 250,000 lives, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in the country, Lise Grande, said in a statement on Friday.
“A military attack or siege on Hodeidah will impact hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians,” she said.
“In a prolonged worst case, we fear that as many as 250,000 people may lose everything – even their lives.”
Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.
Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.
