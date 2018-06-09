The US proposal of demarcating borders in Shebaa Farms العرض الأميركي بترسيم الحدود في مزارع شبعا

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Some Lebanese may want to interpret every movement at the international and regional level related to Lebanon for Lebanese reasons, some say that there is an international regional decision to protect the stability in Lebanon and some deny that. If there is such of a decision then it is a decision to protect the stability under the influence of the Arabs who support the American policies and who do not feel embarrassed to boast of the Israeli ones, and if there is not, then it is one of the repercussions of the “dilemma” in which Hezbollah put Lebanon due to its involvement in region’s wars especially the war in Syria. Those cannot see any positive point that Lebanon obtained from the wars which Hezbollah launched or participated in and led to the defeat of ISIS. Lebanon benefited surely from ISIS’s defeat, and its defeat has confused the American project and the Israeli aggression, and has its influence on Lebanon through the decrease of the level of the exposure to risks.

Some find it difficult to recognize that the Israeli readiness to negotiate on the sea borders in search for a compromise would have been possible without the weapons of the resistance and its announced readiness to destroy the Israeli oil and gas platforms; they want to link the staying of the US Assistant Secretary of State David Satterfield in Lebanon with the prevention of the instability without granting the resistance and its weapons any role of imposing anxiety on the American and the Israeli sides. Those also escape from linking all the American interest in Lebanon with the presence of the resistance and the degree of concern which causes to the entity of the occupation, but they remember this linkage immediately when there is a talk about banking sanctions to express their anger due to the presence of the resistance weapons and their effect on Lebanon and the Lebanese.

The Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri revealed the US proposal to negotiate indirectly on demarcating the land and sea borders with Lebanon including Shebaa Farms. This proposal comes in conjunction with the American seeking to link the settlement in the South of Syria with redeploying the (UNDOF) on the disengagement line between Syria and the occupation enemy in Golan after Israel has done its best to affect the stability on the Syrian front, and tried to build a security belt handled by Al Nusra front, and after it linked between its raids in Syria and the weapons of the resistance in Lebanon, it did not hide its bets on the availability of the opportunities of a comprehensive war on the resistance depending on its bet on a war of attrition which is supposed to be represented by the war in Syria on the resistance and its weapons. It is certain that if the Israeli bet was achieved and the resistance was under greater pressures because of the war on Syria, the US and the Israeli postponement would take place in the demarcation of the sea borders and putting the borders in Shebaa Farms under comprehensive solutions.

The seeking to fortify the front borders of the occupation entity and to end the unresolved files which may turn into a justification or a reason of tension and thus escalation, which Washington and Tel Aviv find it a source of concern from a confrontation that they do not want to wage and to take the risk of its consequences alone explains the US proposal to end the issue of Shebaa Farms. This seeking results from the ongoing transformations on the Syrian borders and the new balances imposed by the victories of the Syrian Arab Army and the victories of the resistance in addition to the undeniable progress of the Iranian role. Therefore, Lebanon is owed the resistance regarding this transformation in the American and Israeli positions. This requires considering this new proposal a beginning to impose equations of negotiation from the position of force. The first obligations of this negotiation is the exit from the illusions and the dreams of some people who wanted to make use of such of these proposals to put the weapons of the resistance under the negotiation in order to grant Washington and Tel Aviv gains that do not aspire to achieve them.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

يونيو 6, 2018

– ربما يرغب بعض اللبنانيين بتفسير كلّ حركة على المستوى الدولي والإقليمي تتصل بلبنان بأسباب لبنانية، غالباً ما تذهب للقول إنه قرار دولي إقليمي بحماية الاستقرار في لبنان، أو العكس. فإنْ كان الأمر إيجابياً فهو قرار بحماية الاستقرار بتأثير المحور العربي الذي يقف مع السياسات الأميركية ولا يُحرجه التماهي مع السياسات الإسرائيلية، وإنْ كان سلبياً فهو من تداعيات «الورطة» التي وضع حزب الله لبنان في قلبها بسبب انخراطه في حروب في المنطقة وعلى رأسها الحرب في سورية. ولا يستطيع هؤلاء رؤية أيّ إيجابية ترتبت للبنان على الحروب التي خاضها حزب الله أو شارك في خوضها، وأنتجت هزيمة داعش، واستفاد لبنان حكماً من هزيمتها، وأربكت المشروع الأميركي والعدوانية الإسرائيلية وانعكس على لبنان ذلك انخفاضاً في مستوى التعرّض للمخاطر.

– يستصعب البعض في هذا السياق الاعتراف بأنّ الاستعداد الإسرائيلي للتفاوض على الحدود البحرية بحثاً عن حلّ وسط، ما كان ممكناً لولا سلاح المقاومة وجهوزيتها المعلنة لتدمير منصات النفط والغاز الإسرائيلية، ويرغبون بربط إقامة نائب وزير الخارجية الأميركية ديفيد ساترفيلد في لبنان، مجرد إيجابية أميركية لمنع تدهور الاستقرار، دون أن يمنحوا المقاومة وسلاحها دوراً في فرض القلق على هذا الاستقرار من الجانبين الأميركي والإسرائيلي. كما يتهرّب هؤلاء من ربط كلّ الاهتمام الأميركي بلبنان أو بعض هذا الاهتمام على الأقلّ بأنه ناتج عن وجود هذه المقاومة ومدى القلق الذي تسبّبه لكيان الاحتلال، ويتذكّرون هذا الربط فوراً عندما يجري الحديث عن العقوبات المصرفية، ليعبّروا عن غضبهم مما يجلبه سلاح المقاومة ووجودها على لبنان واللبنانيين.

– كشف رئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري عن وجود عرض أميركي للتفاوض غير المباشر لترسيم الحدود البرية والبحرية معاً للبنان، بما في ذلك مزارع شبعا، ويأتي هذا العرض متزامناً مع سعي أميركي لربط التسوية في الجنوب السوري بإعادة نشر وحدات الأندوف التابعة للأمم المتحدة على خطّ فصل الاشتباك بين سورية وجيش الاحتلال في الجولان، بعدما كانت «إسرائيل» قد رمت ثقلها لتخريب الاستقرار على الجبهة السورية، وحاولت بناء حزام أمني تتولاه جبهة النصرة. وربطت بين غاراتها في سورية وسلاح المقاومة في لبنان، ولم تخفِ رهانها على توافر فرص حرب شاملة على المقاومة، انطلاقاً من رهانها على حرب الاستنزاف التي يفترض أن تمثلها الحرب في سورية للمقاومة وسلاحها. والأكيد أنه لو قيّض للرهان الإسرائيلي أن يبصر النور، وأن تقع المقاومة تحت ضغوط أشدّ بسبب الحرب في سورية، لكانت المماطلة الأميركية الإسرائيلية في ترسيم الحدود البحرية ورهن الحدود في مزارع شبعا، كما في السابق، بحلول شاملة.

– السعي لتثبيت جبهات الحدود لكيان الاحتلال وإنهاء الملفات العالقة التي قد تتحوّل مبرّراً أو مدخلاً للتوتر وبالتالي للتصعيد، الذي باتت واشنطن وتل أبيب تريان فيه مصدراً للقلق من الانزلاق إلى مواجهة لا تريدان خوض غمارها، والمخاطرة بنتائجها المقلقة، وحدَه يفسّر العرض الأميركي بإنهاء ملف مزارع شبعا. وهو سعي ناتج حكماً عن التحوّلات الجارية على الحدود السورية، والتوازنات الجديدة التي فرضتها انتصارات الجيش العربي السوري، وانتصارات محور المقاومة، وتقدّم الدور الروسي بصورة غير قابلة للإنكار. وإنْ كان من أحد يدين له لبنان بهذا التحوّل في الموقفين الأميركي والإسرائيلي فهو المقاومة. وهذا يستدعي اعتبار العرض الجديد مدخلاً لفرض معادلات التفاوض من موقع القوة. وأوّل موجبات هذا التفاوض الخروج من أوهام البعض لاستثمار هذه العروض لإحياء أوهامهم وأحلامهم المرتبطة بوضع سلاح المقاومة على الطاولة، لمنح واشنطن وتل أبيب مكاسب لا تطمحان ولا تستطيعان الطموح لرؤيتها تتحقّق.

