Senior Iranian Officials to Al-Ahed: Victory Belongs To The Palestinians

Mokhtar Haddad

09-06-2018 | 15:13

Mass rallies were held in the capital Tehran and numerous other cities in the Islamic Republic of Iran on the occasion of International Quds Day, heeding the call of Imam Khomeini and the great Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei in support of the oppressed Palestinian people. The Iranians affirmed their support for the oppressed in the face of the Zionist enemy.

On the sidelines of the marches, Al-Ahed sat down with a number of senior Iranian officials participating in the rallies.

“The announcement by Imam Khomeini designating the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as the day for al-Quds is a wise and precise measure. With every passing year we see that these marches are getting bigger and more enthusiastic. Today, defending the Palestinian people has become an important matter to the free and Muslim people,” Hossein Ali Amiri, the Vice-President of Iran for Parliamentary Affairs said.

He added that

“the International Quds Day rallies this year have become particularly important because of Trump’s blind and stupid decision to transfer of his [the U.S.] embassy to al-Quds. This measure is an insult to the Muslims of the world because al-Quds is a holy land and the first Qibla [the direction that a Muslim faces when he prays]. Therefore, the Islamic world should not be silent about Trump’s measures. It must provide all kinds of support to the Palestinian people.”

For his part, the Second Deputy of the Parliament of Iran, Ali Mutahari, stressed that

“this year’s marches on International Quds Day come amid Washington’s transfer of its embassy to al-Quds and the Zionist massacre of the Palestinian people in Gaza during the ‘Return’ marches on Nakba Day.” “During the ‘Return’ marches, the Palestinian people showed great resistance. We respect these people of the resistance, who offers what is precious and valuable in the face of the Zionist enemy usurper,” Mutahari adds. “In light of these developments, the International Quds Day march this year is of great importance. The Iranian people have always proved that they are fully aware of the sensitive developments and will not give up their support to the oppressed Palestinian people.”

The advisor to Grand Ayatollah Imam Ali Khamenei for defense affairs, Brigadier General Hussein Dehqan, also spoke to al-Ahed saying “Trump had transferred his embassy weeks ago to al-Quds al-Sharif. It did not gain any international support. Trump’s efforts have failed. The Zionist weapon could not stand in the face of the resistance of the Palestinian people. The people of Gaza with their courageous marches have thwarted this Zionist-American plot.”

“This epic participation in the millions in International Quds Day marches is a great support for the Palestinian people in their resistance against the Zionist enemy. Ultimately the Palestinian people will soon attain victory and the Zionist entity will be eliminated.”

Source: Al-Ahed News