Why Is Everyone So Mean About Israel? Netanyahu’s Awkward European Tour

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu toured Europe this week trying to sink the already sunk Iran nuclear deal. Annoyingly for him though, everyone kept wanting to talk about those 120 or so Palestinians shot by Israeli soldiers.

It was a frustrating few days for Bibi, because the leaders of Germany, France, and Britain didn’t seem to share the view that the best way to keep Iran from getting a nuclear bomb, was to scrap the deal which prevents them from getting a nuclear bomb.

And strangely, no one seemed to listen when he said Israeli troops firing live ammunition at Palestinian protesters was part of a plan to “minimize casualties and avoid fatalities.”

So ICYMI asks, just why is everyone so mean about Israel?