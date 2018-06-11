MBS Repeatedly Met with Israeli Officials during His Disappearance: Report

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 9, 2018

Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salmen, has repeatedly met with Israeli officials during his month-long disappearance, a report said.

The Saudi prince, who is widely known as MBS, met with high-ranking Israeli officials as part of Riyadh’s latest moves to normalize Arabic ties with the Zionist entity, The New Khalij News reported Friday, citing Egyptian well-informed sources.

MBS had been absent on the public stage since the shooting incident near the royal palace at Riyadh in April 21. Earlier this week (on June 5), Saudi authorities released an image for the Saudi Crown Prince with Libyan PM Fayez al-Sarraj in Jeddah.

In the Friday report, the Egyptian sources said that MBS has been seeking to form a regional alliance aimed against Tehran.

“Steps taken by MBS in this context are excessive concessions,” The New Khalij quoted Egyptian source as saying on condition of anonymity.

As MBS assures that he will end his vision of the so-called deal of the century through pressing Palestinian sides, Jordan meanwhile, takes a stance that opposes the American vision – which agrees with MBS’ vision, Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed quoted Egyptian source as saying.

The report by Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed noted meanwhile that there have been efforts to end Jordan’s guardianship of the Islamic holy sites in Al-Quds.

Source: Websites

