Al-Assad to British Mail: US, UK Existence in Syria Colonial

He further viewed that Syria considers the White Helmets to be a PR stunt by the UK.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accused the UK of publicly supporting the White Helmets that are a branch of Al-Qaeda and al-Nusra in different areas of Syria.

In an interview given to Britain’s Mail on Sunday published on Sunday morning, al-Assad asserted that the alleged chemical attack in Douma was staged by the UK, France, and the US.



In this context, he slammed the United States and British military actions in Syria as “colonial” while praising supporter Russia.

“We’ve had good relations with Russia for more than six decades now, nearly seven decades. They never, during our relation, try to dictate, even if there are differences,” he told the British newspaper.

He also said that there had been communications from different intelligence agencies in Europe, but it was stopped recently because they’re not serious.

“They want to exchange information despite their governments being politically against ours, so we said… When you change your political position, we’re ready,” he said.

“Now, there’s no cooperation with any European intelligence agencies including the British.”



In parallel, the head of the Syrian state stressed that the presence of the US and the UK in Syria is illegal and constitutes invasion as it breaches the sovereignty of Syria.



Al-Assad affirmed that Syria is the main party who’s been fighting Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist “ISIS”/ “ISIL” group], and that every inch of Syrian territory will be liberated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he confirmed that that the only decision about what’s going on in Syria and what’s going to happen is a Syrian decision, and no one should have any doubt about this.

"They never, during our relation, try to dictate, even if there are differences; because there is a war and because there's high dynamism now in the region, it's natural to have differences between the different parties, whether within our government or other governments; Russia-Syria, Syria-Iran, Iran-Russia, and within these governments, that's very natural, but at the end the only decision about what's going on in Syria and what's going to happen, it's a Syrian decision," he said.

Al-Assad revealed that his government has disagreed with Russia and Iran throughout the country’s seven-year conflict.

“That’s very natural, but at the end the only decision about what’s going on in Syria and what’s going to happen, it’s a Syrian decision,” he said.

Al-Assad denied Russia coordinated or even knew in advance about reported “Israeli” strikes inside his country and downplayed Moscow’s role in determining Iran’s presence there.