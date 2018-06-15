Posted on by michaellee2009

“Idlib Airstrikes” New Pretext for US to Stir Crisis in Syria

A senior Syrian military expert described a UN demand to investigate alleged reports of Russia’s airstrikes against Idlib on June 7 as a Washington plot to start a new wave of crisis in Syria.

Colonel Mare’i Hamdan told the Arabic website of Sputnik news agency on Wednesday that the two attacks on Idlib were both designed to start a crisis and put the Syrian government in a bottleneck.

He added that the Syrian government and Russian forces are themselves able to specify the targets of the attack by their military equipment as experience shows that the UN only cares for Americans’ views and considers the statements of some people who have not witnessed anything.

Hamdan said that the UN General Assembly should pay attention to Russia’s insistence that no airstrikes have been carried out in Idlib on June 7, adding that demands for investigation is a positive move but its reasons are suspicious, specially when the US tries to show its demand as a request by the international community.

Russia’s Defense Ministry rejected reports by the Syrian Human Rights Monitoring Center and White Helmets that a Russian fighter had allegedly delivered an airstrike on June 7 near the community of Zardan in Syria’s Idlib province.

“All the reports of the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (the other version of the name of the Syrian Human Rights Monitoring Center) and White Helmets that a Russian plane allegedly delivered an airstrike on June 7 in the area of the community of Zardan in the province of Idlib have nothing to do with reality,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“According to available information, there was fierce fighting in the past twenty-four hours in the said district of the province of Idlib between a large formation of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization and the Jeish al-Ahrar irreconcilable opposition grouping with the use of heavy artillery guns,” the Defense Ministry added.

Earlier, the so-called White Helmets and other non-government organizations alleged that Syrian government troops had dropped a chlorine bomb on civilians in the city of Douma in Eastern Ghouta. The allegations were used by the United States, France and the United Kingdom as a pretext to deliver a massive airstrike on Syria on April 14.

The Pentagon has admitted that it does not have any solid proof of the attack but had still teamed up with the French and the British and launched over 100 missiles on Syria on the very day a team of OPCW experts was slated to enter Douma.

Damascus, Moscow and Tehran branded the move as aggression against Syria’s sovereignty.

Footage presented by the White Helmets has been proven fake by a boy who was filmed and his father, as well as another boy who got food for participating and a doctor at Douma’s hospital where the shooting took place.

Russian servicemen have found no trace of any attack at the site, but discovered a militant laboratory equipped for manufacturing chemical weapons. The Russian General Staff had correctly predicted a false flag attack with ensuing aggression against Syria a month before it actually occurred.

TEHRAN (FNA)- A senior Syrian military expert described the UN demand to investigate alleged reports of Russia’s airstrikes against Idlib on June 7 as a Washington plot to create a new crisis in Syria.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, US Lies, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |