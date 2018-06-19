Battle For Yemen’s al-Hudaydah On June 19, 2018 (Videos, Maps, Photos)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

The Saudi-led coalition and its proxies have faced a new series of attacks by the Houthis on their logistical lines along the western Yemeni coast.

The main attacks took place in the areas of Durayhimi Taif, Jan al-Asfal and al-Fazzah. Pro-Houthi sources claimed that the entire logistical line of the coalition was interrupted. However, these areas were not captured. So, the coalition’s forces will soon be able to restore supplies to its group involved in the battle for al-Hudaydah.

At the same time, the coalition’s forces continued clashing with the Houthis in the area of the al-Hudaydah airport and south of the port city itself. A few days ago, pro-coalition sources claimed that the al-Hudaydah airport was captured by the coalition. However, clashes in the area continued.

According to pro-Houthi sources, up to 30 vehicles of the coalition-led forces were destroyed and up to 200 fighters of the coalition-led forces were killed in the clashes during the past few days. These claims are partly confirmed by released videos and photos.

