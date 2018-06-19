IRGC Chief Says Yemen Close to Victory

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 19, 2018

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tue. that the Saudi-led coalition war against Yemen is turning in favor of victory for the Yemenis.

Major General Mohammad Ali Jaafari made the remark on Tuesday, referring to the recent clashes in Hudaida, Yemen’s principal port on the Red Sea, between Yemeni forces and the “big coalition of Americans and Europeans formed with reactionary states in region.”

The UAE, as part of the Saudi-led coalition waging war on Yemen since 2015, launched the Hudaida assault on Wednesday, which culminated in clashes that, according to a Yemeni military source, left 50 Saudi-backed forces dead and destroyed 13 of their armored vehicles.

Yemeni forces also confiscated a French ship off Hudaida’s coast, according to Mohammad al-Bakhiti, a member of political bureau of Ansarullah movement.

Elsewhere, the IRGC commander censured the US for its lack of commitment to the nuclear deal, and leveled criticism at those inside Iran who were calling for negotiations between Iran and US president Trump.

He said the North Korean leader is a ‘communist’ revolutionary that would accept compromises in the face of US pressure, but Iran’s policy is based on an ‘Islamic’ revolutionary spirit that does not allow any room for compromises.

He further maintained that Iran has the capability to boost its missile range to more than 2,000km, but the measure is currently not on the country’s agenda, as the enemies’ strategic targets all fall within the 2,000km distance of Iran.

Source: Mehr News Agency

