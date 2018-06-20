BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:35 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has liberated an Iraqi border region in southeast Syria, today, following a fierce battle against the so-called Islamic State (ISIS).
Backed by the National Defense Forces (NDF) and Hezbollah, the Syrian Arab Army was able to completely overwhelm the remaining Islamic State terrorists south of the Humaymah area this evening.
With ISIS struggling to hold their ground, the Syrian Army and their allies managed to liberate the Bir Tayyarah and Bir Umm Salabikh regions.
Following the liberation of these areas in southern Deir Ezzor, the Syrian Army and their allies finally cracked the last Islamic State defenses to reach the Iraqi border.
Once they reached the Iraqi border, the Syrian Army and their allies were greeted by Iraq’s Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Units).
In addition to reaching the Iraqi border, the Syrian Army and their allies also managed to reach the eastern part of the Tanf region’s Green Zone.
This part of the Green Zone is controlled by the U.S. Coalition forces and has been since they constructed their base in this region in 2016.
For the Syrian Arab Army this is a major victory over the Islamic State, as the latter constantly launched hit-and-run attacks on their forces from this region.
Furthermore, the Syrian Arab Army has been able to finally secure the strategic Humaymah area and T-2 Pumping Station.
These two sites in rural Deir Ezzor had been contested since the Syrian Arab Army recaptured them from the Islamic State last year.
SYRIAN FORCES CRUSH ISIS CELLS AT IRAQI BORDER, MEET WITH IRAQI TROOPS AT NEW POINT (MAP, PHOTOS)
19.06.2018
Pro-government forces have continued their operation in the Syrian desert clearing the areas of Tayyara, al-Bawdah, Wadi al-Luwayziyah and nearby points at the border with Iraq from ISIS cells.
Earlier, government troops cleared the areas of Bi’r Tayyarah, Bi’r Um Salabikh, Kabt Mount, Tell Shadid, Abar Warak and Bir Atshan from ISIS units in the Homs-Deir Ezzor desert.
Units of the Syrian Army and other pro-government groups also met with the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU)at the Syrian-Iraqi border, southeast of the village of Humaimah.
Photos from the border:
