Gilad Atzmon discusses J Power with Patrick Henningsen (21st Century Wire)

Democracy and freedom is something we remember not something we experience. They belong to Nostalgia. On Patrick Henningsen’s Sunday Wire I spoke about the rapid emergence of authoritarian conditions in Britain and the West in general. We looked into the role of The Lobby, the impact of ID politics and tyranny of correctness.