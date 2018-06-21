A couple of weeks ago Lord Sugar was wailing about “anti-Semitism” but clearly sees nothing wrong in racism

Posted on by michaellee2009

Calls for BBC to drop Lord Sugar after ‘racist’ Senegalese footballers Tweet

© Provided by The Telegraph Lord Sugar could be dropped by the BBC and face a parliamentary investigation after he tweeted a “joke” comparing the Senegal football team to beach hawkers in Spain.

The businessman, who has appeared in The Apprentice since 2005, posted a doctored image of the team posing with sunglasses and counterfeit handbags, and wrote: “I recognise some of these guys from the beach in Marbella. Multitasking resourceful chaps.”

Embarrassingly for the BBC, his tweet coincided with the publication of the corporation’s ethnic diversity report, which called for a “substantial culture change” and recommended that managers be given compulsory cultural awareness training.

