Not satire: ISIS supporting israel tries to link the #BDS Movement to ‘Terrorism’

Israel Intensifies Efforts to Link the BDS Movement to ‘Terrorism’

Erdan unveiled what he described in a post on Twitter as a “map of the Delegitimization Network – aka, the Hate Net”, which the minister claimed “mapped out the 42 leading #BDS orgs, their hub in Ramallah & the connections between them”.

The minister told an audience of Israel advocates that “a coordinated and financed network of [boycott] organizations is led from Ramallah and Gaza, a quarter of which have links to terrorist organizations, including Hamas and the PFLP [Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine]”.

Erdan’s ministerial responsibilities include overseeing the Israeli authorities’ efforts to undermine and sabotage the BDS campaign.

“The perpetrators of this hate-filled campaign, who derive their ideology from the PA [Palestinian Authority] and Hamas, are united in their goal of attacking Israel, and are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts”, he declared Tuesday.

The Israeli minister claimed that “because of the policies we have led on this issue, millions of dollars, the fuel of the boycott movement, have been stopped in recent years, whether by international organizations or by states”.

According to the report, “Erdan also noted that the boycott campaign has been ramping up its activities of late, and have been lobbying politicians in various countries, and working towards trade embargoes of Israel, including halting cooperation with Israel’s defense industries”.

“The relationship between terrorist organizations and the BDS movement has never been closer, ideologically or operationally. I will continue to go after the perpetrators of this antisemitic hate campaign stemming from Gaza and Ramallah”, Erdan said.