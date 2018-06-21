Recalling Nazi Propaganda, Trump Says Immigrants “Infest” United States

Posted on June 21, 2018 by michaellee2009

Recalling Nazi Propaganda, Trump Says Immigrants “Infest” United States

From Nazi Germany to Japanese Internment Camps: Here’s the Disgusting History Behind Trump’s ‘Infest’

H4 trump tweet infest migrants

Intercept: U.S. Has Separated At Least 3,700 Children from Parents Since October

On Tuesday, President Trump continued his xenophobic Twitter rant, tweeting, “Democrats are the problem. They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country.” Conservative editor Bill Kristol tweeted, “Trump’s statement that immigrants will ‘infest our Country’ probably sounds better in the original German.” This is Trump speaking Tuesday.

President Donald Trump: “When countries abuse us by sending their people up—not their best—we’re not going to give any more aid to those countries. Why the hell should we?”

Advertisements

Filed under: Maxico, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, US Lies, USA |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: