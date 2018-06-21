Posted on by michaellee2009

Recalling Nazi Propaganda, Trump Says Immigrants “Infest” United States

From Nazi Germany to Japanese Internment Camps: Here’s the Disgusting History Behind Trump’s ‘Infest’

Intercept: U.S. Has Separated At Least 3,700 Children from Parents Since October

On Tuesday, President Trump continued his xenophobic Twitter rant, tweeting, “Democrats are the problem. They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country.” Conservative editor Bill Kristol tweeted, “Trump’s statement that immigrants will ‘infest our Country’ probably sounds better in the original German.” This is Trump speaking Tuesday.

President Donald Trump: “When countries abuse us by sending their people up—not their best—we’re not going to give any more aid to those countries. Why the hell should we?”

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Maxico, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, US Lies, USA |