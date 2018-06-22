Ansarullah Revolutionaries Still Controlling Al-Hudaydah Airport

Yemeni officials affirmed Thursday that the airport in the strategic port city of Al-Hudaydah is still under the control of the Ansarullah revolutionaries.

They further rejected reports that the facility had fallen to the hands of Saudi-backed forces.

Yemen’s army spokesman Brigadier General Sharaf Luqman dismissed claims that the invaders had gained ground in Al-Hudaydah as he showed photos of enemy armored vehicles blown up in the city.

He also hailed the Yemeni fighters’ achievements in the country’s western coast as a “miracle.”

The Yemeni fighters, Luqman said, have been fighting against Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist “ISIS/”ISiL”]and al-Qaeda terrorists in Al-Hudaydah’s al-Durayhimi district, and have surrounded all Saudi-backed forces and mercenaries in the al-Jah neighborhood.

“The mercenaries have two choices, either to surrender or die,” he pointed out.

Saudi-backed Yemeni forces, loyal to ex-president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, claim that they have seized the Al-Hudaydah airport from the Houthi fighters.



Ansarullah spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam stressed that the aggressors had been defeated in Yemen’s western coast despite possessing numerous weapons and enjoying financial and media support.

He further described the invaders’ battle as “a mass suicide,” saying the offensive is aimed at killing Yemenis and end their sovereignty.

The Yemeni people will not give in to any pressure, Abdulsalam said, emphasizing that Ansarullah revolutionaries had foiled the enemies’ “foolish” plots with a swift attack.

Separately, Mohammad Al-Bukhaiti, a top figure in the Ansarullah Supreme Political Council, released a video from Al-Hudaydah airport that purportedly showed claims of the Saudi-backed forces’ presence there were false.

The enemies have suffered heavy blows and been forced to retreat eight kilometers off the airport, he added.

In the al-Duraihimi district, Bukhaiti said, 20 armored vehicles belonging to the Saudi-backed forces had been destroyed and 10 more seized. Yemeni drones had also destroyed six armored vehicles.

Al-Hudaydah airport lies just eight kilometers from the city’s port, through which three-quarters of Yemen’s imports pass, providing a lifeline for millions of people.