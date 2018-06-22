Concentration camps for children in the USA

CONCENTRATION CAMPS FOR CHILDREN IN THE US

Some simple facts you are not being told

A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries at the feet of border guards

This is a business operation

1. Seeking asylum in the US is not a crime. It’s an administrative process. After the hearings, the US can always no to the application.

2. There’s absolutely no legal basis to take the children of asylum seekers from their parents.

3. People who cross the border illegally and are found not to have criminal records used to be returned to the border they crossed. Now they are being jailed for six months – at taxpayer expense – and having their children taken from them.

4. The revenues for these interments are going to the shareholders of PRIVATELY owned prisons.

5. Privately owned Prison companies like GEO and CoreCivic donated nearly $500,000 to support Trump’s election campaign and underwrite his inauguration.

6. The Trump administration has no procedure in place for reuniting children with the parents they have been taken from.

7. The government will not disclose where the children they have seized are being held. Nor will they allow Congressman or the news media to enter these facilities

 

