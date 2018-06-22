Jewish mentality: Jewish extremists taunt ‘Ali’s on the grill’ at slain toddler’s relatives

Posted on by michaellee2009

Jewish extremists taunt ‘Ali’s on the grill’ at slain toddler’s relatives

Jacob Magid — Times of Israel June 19, 2018

Far-right activists chanted slogans cheering for the death of an 18-month old Palestinian outside a courthouse in central Israel as the late toddler’s family walked near them following a hearing Tuesday.

Referencing toddler Ali Saad Dawabshe, killed in a 2015 arson attack carried out by Jewish terrorists, right-wing extremists chanted “Where is Ali? Ali’s dead,” “Ali’s on the grill” and other hate slogans.

Roughly two dozen youth had gathered outside the Central District Court in the city of Lod for a ruling regarding the admissibility of the confessions given by the two suspects in the firebombing of the Dawabsha home, which killed toddler Ali Saad Dawabsha and parents Riham and Saad Dawabsha.

Another son, Ahmed Dawabsha, who was 5 at the time, underwent months of treatment for severe burns sustained in the attack.

The chanting took place as uncle and grandfather Nasr and Hussein Dawabsha, who have served as guardians for Ahmed Dawabsha since the attack, walked out of the courtroom accompanied by Joint (Arab) List MKs Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh.

A spokesman for Tibi managed to capture most of the chants on video, including those of one young religious activist who approached the crowd of Dawabsha supporters and shouted, “Where is Ali? He’s burned!” as he laughed.

Roughly 20 police officers were at the scene but did not appear to react as the chants persisted.

The Dawabsha relatives stood by their supporters without responding.

“These racist barbaric chants indicate that [the far-right protesters’] natural place is a zoo,” Nasr Dawabsha told The Times of Israel outside the courtroom.

The scene was reminiscent of a video following the Duma attack in which far-right activists were seen celebrating at a wedding by holding pictures of the baby and stabbing it.

The footage, which was widely condemned, led police to arrest several people who had attended the “hate wedding” as the incident was dubbed.

Police on Tuesday made no move to stop the protesters.

Source

