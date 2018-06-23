Corbyn: Labour Gov’t to Quickly Recognize Palestine

Posted on by indigoblue76

23-06-2018 | 08:00

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is visiting camps for Syrian and Palestinian refugees, announced Friday that a government under his leadership would recognize a Palestinian state “very early on.”

“I think there has to be a recognition of the rights of the Palestinian people to their own state, which we as a Labour Party said we would recognize in government as a full state as part of the United Nations,” he said. Such recognition would come “very early on” under a Labour government, he said.

Corbyn also said the Trump administration’s decision to recognize Occupied Al-Quds as the “Israeli” entity’s capital and move the US Embassy there was a “catastrophic mistake.”

The British official statement came during a tour of the the Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan.

Taking questions from reporters in the Zaatari market, he said that a Labour government would “work very, very hard to regenerate the peace process” in Syria.



He said two parallel sets of talks about a solution for Syria would need to “come together,” but did not offer specifics.

Without a solution in Syria, “the conflict will continue, more people will die in Syria and many many more will go to refugee camps, either here in Jordan or come to Europe or elsewhere,” he went on to say.



Corbyn said Britain could do much more to shelter Syrian refugees, particularly unaccompanied children, arguing that the government’s quota of 20,000 refugees is “very, very small compared to any other European country.”

Corbyn, is a supporter of Palestinian rights and a vocal critic of the Zionist entity.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Labour Party, Nazi Israel, Palestine, UK, War on Syria |