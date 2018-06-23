Maariv: MBS Met Netanyahu in Jordan

23-06-2018 | 07:55
 
Maariv Hebrew daily revealed that during his Monday visit to Jordan, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
 
MBS and Netanyahu
 
According to the daily, MBS met Netanyahu at the Jordanian royal palace.
 
The meeting came on the side of US envoy to the Middle East Jared Kuchner’s visit to both Amman and Tel Aviv, accompanied by, Jason Greenblatt.
 
“MBS was waiting for Netanyahu at the Jordanian royal palace during the latter’s visit to Amman on Monday,” A close friend of the “Israeli” writer revealed.
 
He further uncovered that there were direct contacts between the Saudi and “Israeli” sides, under the guardianship of the Jordanian King, Abdullah II, or without him.
 

Source: Hebrew Media, Translated by website team 

