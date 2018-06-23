OVER 200 PALESTINIANS WERE INJURED BY ISRAELI FORCES DURING FRIDAY’S PROTESTS: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Posted on June 23, 2018 by martyrashrakat

South Front

23.06.2018

Over 200 Palestinians Were Injured By Israeli Forces During Friday's Protests: Ministry Of Health

Protests on the Israel-Gaza border, June 22, 2018. IMAGE: MAHMUD HAMS/אי־אף־פי

206 Palestinians suffered injures, including gas asphyxiation, during Friday’s protests at the Gaza Strip border, the Palestinian Health Ministry’s spokesman wrote on Twitter on June 22.

According to the statement, 44 of these people suffered live bullet wounds.

On Friuday, Israeli forces fired large amounts of tear gas and live bullets east of Gaza City cracking down on protesters that were burning tires to obstruct the view of Israeli snipers.

Protests have been taking place on in the Gaza Strip every Friday since March 30, 2018. The protests are known as the “Great March of Return”. The protests are aimed against the blockade of Gaza, the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and are demanding to allow Palestinian refugees and their descendants to return to the areas seized by Israel.

The protests are taking place amid increased Israeli strikes on alleged Hamas targets in Gaza. In turn, the Palestinian movement responds with rockets strikes on Israeli targets. The most recent encounter took place on June 20.

It shoul be noted that from its side, the Israeli leadership accused the Palestinains, especially Hamas, of the ognoing escalation.

Related news

Advertisements

Filed under: Gaza, Great Return March, Intifada, Jerusalem, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Siege on Gaza, War on Gaza |

«

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on June 23, 2018 at 10:29 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: