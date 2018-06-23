Twitter, Facebook Shut Hezbollah’s War Media Accounts

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Facebook and Twitter closed accounts of Hezbollah’s War Media on Friday without notice.

In a post on the Telegram messaging application, Hezbollah’s Central War Media accused the US-based websites of running an anti-media campaign against the Lebanese resistance movement.

Facebook and Twitter closed the accounts as part of their efforts to harm the resistance since the social media accounts of the Central War Media play a major role in Hezbollah’s activities, according to the post on Telegram.

The recent shutdown is not the first time Hezbollah’s Facebook and Twitter accounts are closed. The same Facebook page was blocked at the end of 2017 and was later reopened.

As to now, Facebook and Twitter have not issued a statement on the matter.

