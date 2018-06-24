BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army continued their southwest Syria offensive on Saturday, scoring a new advance inside northeastern countryside of the Dara’a Governorate.

Led by their elite Tiger Forces division, the Syrian Arab Army launched another big assault inside the Al-Lajat region on Saturday in a bid to encircle the jihadist stronghold of Busra Al-Harir.

According to a military source in the government stronghold of Izra’a, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture four new towns in the Al-Lajat region after a fierce battle with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Free Syrian Army (FSA).

The military source told Al-Masdar News that the Syrian Arab Army seized the towns of Al-Madwarah, Al-Alali, Barghasheh, and Al-Shiyahat after overrunning the jihadist defenses on Saturday afternoon.

Following the capture of these towns, the Syrian Arab Army continued their push, seizing Siyah Al-Sharqi, Al-Barghoutha and Al-Shomrah.

The source added that reports of the jihadists asking for reconciliation with the government were untrue and that only a couple Free Syrian Army groups in the area expressed interest in talking with the Syrian Arab Army.