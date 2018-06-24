USA plans to quit the United Nation’s Human Rights Council

June 19, 2018 / Gilad Atzmon

Press TV: US not superpower, operates as colony of Israel

http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/06/17/565286/US-UN-Israel-Gilad-Atzmon

The Trump administration’s plan to quit the United Nation’s Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over the body’s “anti-Israel bias” comes despite the regime’s well-documented and widespread human rights abuses, a Jewish author* in London says.

“What is fascinating is that America is doing it [quitting from the UNHRC] for Israel, the number 1 abuser of human rights in the contemporary world,” Gilad Atzmon, an Israeli-born British novelist, political activist and writer.

“This suggests that America is not a superpower; it basically operates as an Israeli colony,” Atzmon said Saturday in a phone interview with Press TV.

“This is quite embarrassing for [the] American people, but I assume most of them are probably used to the idea by now,” he added.

The United States plans to quit the United Nation’s Human Rights Council, primarily over Washington’s claim that the UN’s main human rights body is biased against Israel, according to US and Western diplomats.

Diplomats who requested anonymity said it appears more a matter of when, not if, the pullout will happen.

The United States could announce its decision as early as Tuesday, a US official said. The official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and requested anonymity, said it was “all but decided” that the US will pull out.

US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, threatened last year to pull the US from the UNHRC. Haley has been pushing the UNHRC to end its scrutiny of Israel’s widespread human rights abuses against Palestinians.

Never in the 12 years of the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, which investigates allegations of breaches of human rights, has a serving member dropped out voluntarily.

US media reported last year that US President Donald Trump is considering withdrawing the United States from the council, which the White House accuses of being biased against Israel.

* For one reason or another, Press TV refers to me here as a ‘Jewish Author.’ I am here to declare once again that I stopped being a Jew more than two decades ago.