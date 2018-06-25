HOUTHIS LAUNCH SALVO OF BALLISTIC MISSILES AT SAUDI CAPITAL

Posted on June 25, 2018 by martyrashrakat

South Front

24.06.2018

Houthis Launch Salvo Of Ballistic Missiles At Saudi Capital

On June 24, the Yemeni Missiles Force [loyal to the Houthis] announced that it had launched a salvo of Burkan-2H ballistic missiles at the information center of the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia and other military positions in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

The Burkan-2H is a is a mobile short-range ballistic missile with a range of over 800km. According to experts, the missile is a member of the Soviet Scud family, and shares design features with the Iranian Qiam-1 missile. The Houthis unveiled the Burkan-2H for the first time on July 22 of 2017 when it was launched at Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the UAE-based al-Arabiya TV reported that the Royal Saudi Air Defense Force (RSAF) intercepted a ballistic missile with its Patriot surface-to-air missile systems over Riyadh. Saudi activities released videos confirming the interception of at least one missile.

This missile strike is likely a response to the recent attacks of the Saudi-led coalition and its Yemeni proxies on the city of al-Hudaydah in western Yemen. Since the beginning of June, the coalition launched two attacks and failed to capture the city.

Usually, the Saudi-led coalition responds to such missile strikes by carrying out a series of airstrikes on the northern Yemeni province of Saada, the heartland of the Houthis.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, Arab Zionists, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, UAE, USA, War on Yemen, Yemen |

« »

One Response

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: