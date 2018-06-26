Hezbollah Urges Forming National Unity Cabinet in Lebanon

Posted on June 26, 2018

June 25, 2018

Hezbollah Deputy Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem called for forming a national unity cabinet which represents all the political parties according to the results of the parliamentary elections, urging the state authorities to hold the responsibility of security in Baalbek city.

Sheikh Qassem stressed that the United States and Western countries do not want to end the crisis of displaced Syrians in order to exploit them in their pressures on the Syrian government,  highlighting the role of the Palestinian resistance in confronting Israeli schemes in the region and frustrating the US’s so-called Deal of the Century.

Source: Al-Manar Website

