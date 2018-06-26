Hezbollah Urges Forming National Unity Cabinet in Lebanon

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 25, 2018

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem called for forming a national unity cabinet which represents all the political parties according to the results of the parliamentary elections, urging the state authorities to hold the responsibility of security in Baalbek city.

Sheikh Qassem stressed that the United States and Western countries do not want to end the crisis of displaced Syrians in order to exploit them in their pressures on the Syrian government, highlighting the role of the Palestinian resistance in confronting Israeli schemes in the region and frustrating the US’s so-called Deal of the Century.

Source: Al-Manar Website

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, Free Patriotic Movement, Future Movement, Geagea, Lebanon, LF, Michel Aoun, Saudia |