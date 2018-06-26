Posted on by michaellee2009

Risking World War For Israel

By Views Of News

The US has bombed targets in Syria.

“President Trump will, most likely, order an American attack on Syria in response to the Assad regime’s use of chemical weapons,” predicted Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s Terrorist-in-chief.

Once again,Israel has shown that it is in control of US Middle East policy. Consequently, the US delivered on its promise to continue the destruction of Syria – as ordered by Netanyahu’s puppet, Trump.

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) and the Sachssen-class German frigate FGS Hessen (F 221), along with British and French warships, operated as part of the strike group.

With such firepower and Russia stationed in Syria, only a level-headed Putin can prevent all hell from breaking loose.

“So massive an attack would be an act of war against a nation that has not attacked us and does not threaten us. Hence, Congress, prior to such an attack, should pass a resolution authorizing a U.S. war on Syria.

“And, as Congress does, it can debate our objectives in this new war, and how many men, casualties and years will be required to defeat the coalition of Syria, Russia, Hezbollah, Iran, and the allied Shiite militias from the Near East

“Before any U.S. attack, Trump should make sure there is more hard evidence that Assad launched this poison gas attack than there is that Russia launched that poison gas attack in Salisbury, England,” warned Pat Buchanan prior to the bombing.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t matter what the truth is. The Jewish Neocons/Zionists/Bolsheviks wanted the bombing and they got it.

“There was NO chemical attack by Syria. I know that for an absolute 100% fact. I would bet my life on it. Yet here is the US president declaring a total non-fact to be something ‘we all witnessed,’” clarified Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury.

Veteran British war journalist, Robert Fisk of The UK Independent, visited the site in the city of Douma, found no evidence of a mass chemical attack, and spoke with multiple local eyewitnesses who confirmed that the gas attack never took place.

“The airstrikes will continue,” said Middle East expert Danny Makki. “The Israelis will continue striking… so it will play out considerably. This situation is going to continue, it’s not going to finish any time soon.”

Now, it’s up to the American people to rise up against the tyranny of this Jewish cabal – the hidden hand that is wagging the US Government.

“No matter what the price, we will not allow Iran to have a permanent [military] foothold in Syria. We have no other choice,” pontificated Israeli Defense Murder Minister, Avigdor Lieberman.

In other words, Israel wants to wipe Syria off the map and steal more of its territory, so they got their American slave to do their dirty work for them – just like they succeeded in doing with their “perceived enemies” in Iraq and Libya and hope to soon do in Iran as well, using the Americans (“Join the US Army and DIE for the Fake Hebrews“).

“Trump should ask his advisers what comes after the attack on Syria,” added Buchanan.

What comes next?

A major regional war engulfing Iran and most of the Middle East is in the offing – all to please Israel: the Scourge of Empires.

“It is our goal to see American troops come home, but we are not going to leave until we know we have accomplished goals,” vomited Nikki Haley, US Ambassador and warmonger at the UN.

