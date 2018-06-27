Galloway: Free Word on Iran’s nuclear deal

Posted on June 27, 2018 by indigoblue76

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, Europe, Galloway, Great Return March, Hezbollah, Iran, Palestine, Saudia, Trump, US Lies, USA | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: