Report: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Jordan Back Trump’s ’Israel’-Palestine Plan

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Local Editor

27-06-2018 | 13:31



Four Arab countries are backing US President Donald Trump’s plan for a settlement between the Zionist entity and the Palestinian Authority, according to an “Israeli” newspaper, and are willing to sideline the PA’s President Mahmoud Abbas to see it done.



According to a report in “Israel” Hayom, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan told Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and the man charged with solving the “Israel”-Palestine issue, and envoy Jason Greenblatt they were behind Washington’s so-called “deal of the century”.

The daily reported that it spoke to officials from the four Arab countries.



The officials are said to have told the paper that their countries have decided to back the US plan regardless of whether Abbas and the PA engage with it.



In the report, a “top Egyptian official” said the countries are unanimous in their position that were the US to go over Abbas’ head and attempt to implement the settlement plan, they would not be opposed to it.



Though yet to be announced, many of the details of Trump’s “deal of the century” appear to be common knowledge.



Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat, who has been at the forefront of efforts to end the “Israeli” occupation and set up a Palestinian state for decades, told Middle East Eye last week the “deal of the century” was no deal at all.



He said Washington was already implementing its strategy on the ground, regardless of the Palestinians and their interests.



The Americans had become “nothing else than spokespeople for the Israeli occupation”, Erekat said, adding that the US intention was to “normalize “Israeli” apartheid”.



According to the “Israel” Hayom report, however, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Amman are not sympathetic to the PA’s position and reject Abbas’ own rejection of Trump’s settlement.



They see Abbas’ refusal to engage with the Americans as a misstep. MEE reported in March that Abbas had been handed a copy of the US plan by Saudi officials, yet refused to look at it.

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, Egypt, Great Return March, Jordan, Palestine, Saudia, Trump, UAE, US Foreign Policy, USA |