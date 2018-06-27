YEMENI WAR REPORT – JUNE 26, 2018: SAUDI-LED COALITION FACING SETBACKS NEAR AL-HUDAYDAH

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

The Saudi-UAE-led coalition and its proxies are facing hard times in the battle for al-Hudaydah in western Yemen.

So far, they have not been able to exploit their advantage in firepower, military equipment and manpower and have not captured even the al-Hudaydah airport.

At the same time, airstrikes of the coalition’s airpower have been slowly destroying infrastructure of the port city itself, but without a ground advance, this can hardly help the coalition to retake it from the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis.

In turn, the Houthis have cut off a supply line of the coalition’s assault force involved in the al-Hudaydah operation in the areas of Nakhila, al-Jah, Mashikhi, Majiles and al-Faza.

The Houthis have not enough manpower to control these areas for a long time, but their mobile groups destroy equipment and convoys heading along the western Yemeni coast on almost a daily basis.

According to Yemeni sources, the Houthis have deployed reinforcements, including a number of sniper units, in the area of al-Hudaydah and along the western coast.

The coalition responded with a similar move sending more military equipment, including battle tanks, and fighters to participate in the battle.

It is unlikely that the sides can reach any kind of long-term ceasefire in al-Hudaydah. So, the coalition is preparing for another attempt to deliver a decisive blow to the defenders of the city. The strategy of the Houthis is to exploit overstretched supply lines of their opponents and to carry out cross-border attacks on Saudi targets drawing attention of the coalition from al-Hudaydah.

On June 24, the Houthis launched Burkan-2H ballistic missiles at the information center of the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia and other military positions in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. Pro-Saudi sources claimed that the attack was repelled releasing a video of at least one interception.

